Alan Shearer suspects Erik ten Hag will struggle to keep his job if Manchester United’s results do not “massively improve” in the coming months.

Ten Hag was under pressure for most of this season as Man Utd performed poorly in the Premier League and ultimately finished eighth.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team spoke with potential replacements but they eventually opted to stick with the Dutchman after he helped them beat arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup at the end of last season.

Earlier this summer, the head coach extended his contract until 2026 but he appears to be on the plank after Man Utd’s poor start to this season.

Man Utd’s embarrassing performance in their 3-0 loss to Liverpool added to their woes and it’s been claimed that Ratcliffe is ‘losing patience’ with Ten Hag and has sounded out three potential replacements.

Ten Hag is the current joint-favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, while former England boss Gareth Southgate is the leading contender to replace him.

The international break offers Ten Hag some respite, but Shearer suspects his Man Utd future will “depend on” their next two results.

United’s next two Premier League matches are away games against Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Shearer said: “United’s results will have to improve massively for Ten Hag to still be at the club at Christmas.

“A lot will depend on their next two results. After the defeat to Brighton and the manner of defeat to Liverpool, if the team doesn’t see a massive improvement in the next game or two then it will be really, really difficult for him because the noise will only get louder.”

Earlier this week, Shearer hit back at Ten Hag’s “stupid analysis” jibe after the pundit criticised Marcus Rashford before Man Utd’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

Ten Hag said: “Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning or if we are losing.

“In this case, it was stupid analysis from the pundit.”

Shearer responded: “In his press conference he said he didn’t agree with the analysis and said it was “stupid”. But look at their performance today then see.

“I totally get why. He’s trying to protect his player, he couldn’t see anything different, but I think the truth be known at Man United.

“Nothing much has changed over the summer, has it? Certainly, in the performances that we’ve seen.

“They got absolutely battered, was like men against boys. They were awful, Liverpool were brilliant.”