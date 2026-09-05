Alan Shearer doesn’t think “unbelievable” Bruno Fernandes will stop Man Utd drawing against Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils got off to an awful start on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season when they lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Hull City.

However, they impressed last weekend as they beat another newly-promoted side, Ipswich Town, 5-2 in their second match of the campaign.

Portugal international Fernandes scored a hat-trick as he once again proved vital for Man Utd but Newcastle legend Shearer reckons they will only draw against Everton on Sunday.

Making his Premier League predictions for The Metro, Shearer said: “Bruno Fernandes is unbelievable; he’s been brilliant for Man United. This game is a tough one for Everton after a tough transfer window. It’s always an exciting game this one though, Everton against Man United, particularly at Everton. So, I’m going go for a score draw.”

Arsenal and Chelsea have both started the season with a 100 per cent record but something has to give as they face each other at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

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On that fixture, Shearer added: “Arsenal don’t give anything away at all defensively. I think Bruno Guimaraes could be a brilliant player for them with the way he passes the ball through the lines. I’m going to go Arsenal home win.

“For Chelsea, it’s as good as it gets really in terms of the three of them working together, Rogers, Palmer, and Joao Pedro. We’ve already seen flashes of brilliance from them, and we’ve seen enough to suggest that they’ll cause any defence problems, but they are up against the best defence in the league, maybe in world football. So, it’s going to be a fascinating battle.

“I do see Arsenal winning the title, but I think Chelsea will finish second or third so it could be a great game.”

Coventry City have lost both their first two matches back in the Premier League and it doesn’t come much tougher than a trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Forecasting a Man City win, Shearer said: “I think it’s really unlucky for Coventry going to Arsenal away in the first week and then the second away game is Man City. So unfortunately, I don’t see anything other than a home win, it’s just a matter of trying to keep the goals down for Coventry, I guess.

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“I think there’s only one result that we can expect tomorrow, it’s just a matter of how many goals City will score.”

After spending over £300m on new signings this summer, Tottenham have started the new Premier League campaign with two losses from two matches.

On whether they can get their first result against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Shearer continued: “I’ve not seen anything from Spurs that suggests that they can have a good season. I guess it’s been alarming really, the first two results and how it has happened. I feel for the Spurs fans. You can imagine the noise increasing if it goes against them again tomorrow, and I think it will. I’m going to go for a home win for Forest.

“Some of De Zerbi’s comments to say some players aren’t fit, particularly Tonali who wasn’t even at the World Cup, would be the most alarming thing for me. This is already a huge game because you can just imagine the noise already if Spurs get beaten again tomorrow.”

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