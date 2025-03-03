‘Real handful’ – Shearer heaps praise on one Man Utd star despite FA Cup exit vs Fulham

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Man Utd youngster Chido Obi despite the Red Devils FA Cup exit against Fulham on Sunday.

The Red Devils have been struggling in the Premier League this term with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th after 27 matches of the season.

But they put in another disappointing performance against Marco Silva’s side at Old Trafford in the FA Cup with Fulham taking the lead through a Calvin Bassey header in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes then equalised on 71 minutes but the sides couldn’t be separated by extra-time and the Cottagers won on penalties, after Bernd Leno saved spot-kicks from both Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee to put Fulham through to the quarter-finals.

One of the only positives for Man Utd was the introduction of Obi with the Danish youngster replacing compatriot Rasmus Hojlund on 68 minutes.

Obi offered more than Hojlund did with former Newcastle striker Shearer impressed by the 17-year-old, who worked three shots compared to Hojlund’s one.

Shearer told the BBC: “He’s been a real handful in there you know.

“He’s certainly offered a lot more than Hojlund has when he was on the pitch. He’s been a nuisance and tough to play against.

“I like what I see from Obi, I really do. He’s certainly given them a different option to play with.”

Man Utd boss Amorim felt Obi was “a little bit naive” but the Portuguese head coach was largely encouraged by the Dane’s performance against Fulham.

Amorim said after the match: “I think Chido did really well today. Of course, he was a little bit naive in some moments, but you felt that, inside the box, he wants the ball – something the strikers have and he has.”

Man Utd will face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday and Amorim admitted that Obi has a chance of starting against the Spanish side later this week.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Amorim told reporters: “Anything can happen in the next games, and during training.

“‘We don’t have a lot to time to train, but we need to see the opposition, feel the moment of the player physically in this moment with a lot of games, because we are going to start playing Thursday-Sunday.

“We have a problem with goals. Today we create situations, but sometimes you feel that only in set pieces we are going to make some danger.”