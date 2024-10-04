Ten Hag’s final match? Shearer makes Man Utd vs Aston Villa prediction in pivotal clash

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer reckons Aston Villa inflict another defeat on Man Utd when they face each other in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils have started the new Premier League season in bad form with two wins, a draw and three losses in their first six matches.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already lost at home 3-0 twice to Liverpool and Tottenham this season and the Dutchman is still struggling to get the best out of his team.

After over two years of his tenure, supporters are still struggling to identify a clear playing style under Ten Hag and now their latest four-match winless streak has put immense pressure on the Man Utd boss.

Reports after their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham over the weekend insisted that their matches against Porto, which they drew 3-3, in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday would probably decide Ten Hag’s fate, depending on the results.

With Ten Hag needing a late Harry Maguire header to give them a point in their clash against Porto on Thursday night, attention turns to their clash against Villa.

And now Newcastle legend Shearer reckons Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran “will shine again” with the former striker expecting Aston Villa to beat Man Utd.

Shearer told The Metro: “Aston Villa host Manchester United on Sunday, and it is a huge game, especially for the away side. Man United cannot afford to be humiliated again.

“For Aston Villa, they’re at home, they’ll be looking to take the points and use the momentum from that great win over Munich in midweek.

“Unai Emery has done a magnificent job at Aston Villa in terms of the whole football club, when you look at where they are at now compared to where they were when he took over. It wouldn’t surprise me if Morgan Rogers is in Lee Carsley’s future England plans.

“If there was one guy who was not knocking, but banging on the door, then it’s Rogers because of his start to the season. He’s a wonderful player, from when he started at Man City, then Middlesbrough and then to Villa. He’s another one who’s left a big club to go and climb the ladder, so you must respect him for that.

“He’s had, without a doubt, one of the best starts of any player in the Premier League.

“With Villa’s home record under Emery and the pressure that Man United are under, I’m predicting a home win on Sunday.

“I think Ollie Watkins has his mojo back in terms of scoring goals and if he doesn’t perform here, then Duran will come on and score from the bench anyway, just like he did in midweek. Those two will shine again in a home win.”