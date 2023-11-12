Alan Shearer claims Man Utd star ‘looks moody’ under Ten Hag as he reveals theory

Alan Shearer thinks Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford “looks moody” under Erik ten Hag with the England international not currently “a happy person”.

The Red Devils have been in poor form this season with Ten Hag’s side the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League on 13 goals from 12 matches.

Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last term but the forward has managed just one goal in 15 appearances this campaign.

The Man Utd forward was also sent off against Copenhagen in the Champions League and former Newcastle United striker Shearer claims he “is someone who clearly looks very unhappy”.

Shearer told Premier League Productions: “I think the simple answer is we don’t know because we’re not within the football club.

“But what we’re looking at is someone who clearly looks very unhappy.

“He looks moody, and when that’s the case you’re never going to perform at your best.

“Whether he feels he’s better than what’s at Old Trafford at this moment in time, I don’t know. Whether he feels let down by recruitment because he went to another levels in terms of his goals last year. The club haven’t gone to it this season which maybe he wanted or expected to.

“You’re not seeing a happy footballer, you’re not seeing a happy person at this moment in time in Marcus Rashford. He looks a different player for England than he does for Manchester United.”

Harry Maguire, who has played himself back into Ten Hag’s plans recently, thinks the Man Utd defenders need to score more goals this season to help out Rashford and the other forwards.

Maguire told MUTV: “I think, last season, we spoke about [the fact] that we needed to improve on that department.

“Obviously it’s nice for the attackers to score numerous amounts of goals, they did last season. Rashy [Rashford] got loads last year, and we probably should have chipped in a little bit more, us defenders, but it’s important.”

Despite the positive result against Luton on Saturday, Maguire is keen for Man Utd to improve further.

Maguire added: “We can improve a lot more, for sure. We had a slow start to the season, but I think our form is slightly turning around.

“We’ve got a big game in the Champions League coming up at Galatasaray. But we’ve got to play like we did in Copenhagen and in the Premier League, the next game, Everton, another tough game, physical game, and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready.”