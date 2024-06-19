Man Utd: Shearer slams Ratcliffe, INEOS over ‘bizarre Ten Hag situation’ and ‘all new’ promises

Alan Shearer has hit out at new Man Utd co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS over the “bizarre situation” surrounding Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman had a positive first season in charge at Old Trafford which saw the Red Devils reach an FA Cup final, win the League Cup and secure a top-four Premier League finish.

However, following an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and an early exit from Champions League in his second season, pressure had been building on Ten Hag.

A report in the week leading up to the FA Cup final suggested that Ten Hag would be sacked by Man Utd even if he won the Wembley showpiece against arch-rivals Man City.

But widespread reports confirmed earlier this month that Man Utd will stick with Ten Hag and offer him a new contract to remain at Old Trafford to lead the rebuild under Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Man Utd talked to other managers, but a lack of quality replacements and the Dutchman’s win in the FA Cup final persuaded the hierarchy to give him another chance at the helm.

However, Shearer thinks Man Utd have treated Ten Hag badly and claims it was “meant to be all new at Old Trafford” under Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Shearer said: “It’s been confirmed that Ten Hag will stay on as the manager of United. Considering he had a bit of a pop at pundits after the FA Cup final, it was really interesting to see him being a pundit himself on television recently.

“But what a mess it’s been. How kind of United to go to Ibiza and inform him that he’s still wanted as the manager, and then tell him that they’ve even spoken to other candidates.

“It’s just a bizarre situation, it’s not how things should be done in football. If you’re going to speak to other managers, then speak to them, but keep it in house – you can’t let the public know.

“To be undermined like he has done, I know they’re now saying that he has their support and they want him to carry on, but from a personal and human point of view, it’s not the right way to treat someone.

“It takes a lot of his power away from him. Will the players look at him and think he’s a really strong manager and he’s in a strong position? Probably not, because of the way they have treated him. It was meant to be all new at Old Trafford with the very best coming in – I don’t think they’ve got off to a good start.”