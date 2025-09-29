Pundit Alan Shearer has revealed why he thinks Ruben Amorim hasn’t been sacked by Manchester United, with his axe to be a “terrible look” for INEOS.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have had a disastrous eleven months as they have only won 19 of their 49 matches in all competitions.

The Red Devils suffered their latest defeat against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-1 thanks to a brace from Igor Thiago and a late strike from Mathias Jensen.

This result leaves United 14th in the table as Amorim appears to be on the brink as the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Shearer and Gary Lineker gave a damning assessment of Man Utd’s loss against Brentford, with the Newcastle United legend claiming that Amorim was “out-schooled” by novice boss Keith Andrews.

“Just one long ball over the top, and they’re in desperate trouble. And they’ve not come into grips with that system,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“It seems to me, still, they don’t have the players, or they’ve not really brought in the players that fit in that system. He’s keep saying he’s not going to change.

“Brentford knew exactly how to play against them, because I’ve voiced my concerns for United before on this, that if you play a certain way, and you’re never prepared to change it, and you actually tell everybody you’re not going to change it, so everybody knows how you’re going to play, well, it’s easy to plan to play against them, isn’t it, right? Brentford had their plan, didn’t they?”

Shearer responded: “Brentford without doubt had their plan? He was out-schooled by Keith Andrews, and what Brentford did. That will be his downfall.

“It really will be his downfall, unfortunately for him, because he’s not going to budge. He’s right, everyone else is wrong, I guess. I know they worked really hard last week for their win, but it was back to normality.”

After Lineker suggested that the Red Devils got “lucky” against Chelsea due to Robert Sanchez’s red card, Shearer explained why he thinks Amorim remains in charge at Old Trafford, claiming INEOS won’t take to “admit another error”.

“But then Casemiro got sent off and they had to work really hard. I said last week that at least he knows that his players are still working hard for him,” Shearer explained.

“But I did say on Match of the Day last night, that when you look at the Graham Potter situation at West Ham, which I’m sure will mention, 26% win and he’s been fired for that, he’s got 27% win rate, despite the fortunes that have been spent at Manchester United and currently, I think the last time I looked they’re 14th or 15th in the Premier League, despite all the money that’s been spent?

“I also said that I genuinely believe that the owners, or the people are running the club at the minute, have made that many errors in the last two years or 18 months since they’ve been there, it would look terrible to admit another error.

“And secondly, whether you look at the Dan Ashworth, whether you look at the ticket increase, whether you look at people losing their jobs, whether you look at the new stadium, whether you look at paying for Dan Ashworth and then sacking him, and then he’s contract being paid up, then for them to go and say, ‘Actually, we went hell bent on getting this manager and paying a fee for him and demanding he comes now, rather than when he wanted to come’ for them now say you’re firing him, and then pay out another huge chunk of wedge to for someone to lose their contract.

“I genuinely believe that’s probably one of the reasons why he’s still there, because they’re not they’re not any better, They’re not getting any better. They look miles off it. And if he’s not going to change, which clearly he said he’s not, then that will be his downfall.”