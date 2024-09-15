Alan Shearer insists his criticism of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been “fair”, despite him performing “much better” against Southampton.

Rashford was sensational during Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge of Man Utd as he scored 30 goals across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Man Utd forward’s form dramatically declined last season and he also struggled before the international break.

We picked Rashford out as one of six Premier League stars who needed to step up after the international break and he impressed against Southampton.

Rashford, Matthijs de Ligt and Alejandro Garnacho got on the scoresheet as Man Utd bounced back from recent setbacks to beat Southampton 3-0 at St Mary’s.

Before the international break, Shearer hit out at Rashford as new United assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy needs to “work his magic” with him.

Shearer said: “He’s had two games this season Marcus Rashford and he’s not had one shot at goal.

“Fifty-seven goals they [Manchester United] scored last season. That was the worst in the top half. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been brought into there. He’s going to have to work his magic somehow.”

Ten Hag responded: “Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning, if we are losing.

“If I take a player off, the conclusion is I was not happy with him. I was very happy with Rashy in pre-season, against Fulham and also against Brighton.

“It is not why I took him off because his performances or level were not right – no, we had to rotate and we have good players on the bench as well, you bring new energy.

“There will be rotation and if then there is the conclusion the player is not performing. Can be sometimes, definitely it wasn’t in this case, Stupid analysis in this case from the pundit.”

After Man Utd’s win against Southampton, when Match of the Day host Gary Lineker asked whether his past comments had been unfair, Shearer replied: “No I don’t think it [the criticism] has been unfair. He doesn’t get criticised when he plays like he has today, that was much, much better.”

Lineker later asked whether Rashford is under scrutiny more than his United teammates. Shearer answered: “No, it’s because of the standards that he’s set.

“We saw him score, two seasons ago, over 30 goals. We know he can do it, you want to see that on a more regular basis.

“There was a reason why he wasn’t in the England squad, but when he performs like that he doesn’t get any criticism. Much, much better today and hopefully we’ll see that more on a regular basis now, because he can do it.”