Shearer insists ‘struggling’ Man Utd man ‘didn’t have a clue’ in draw against Tottenham

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer claims that Benjamin Sesko “struggled” once again as Man Utd drew 2-2 against Tottenham on Saturday.

The Red Devils took the lead through a Bryan Mbeumo header after 32 minutes and held a narrow 1-0 lead all the way up until the 84th minute when Mathys Tel grabbed a late equaliser.

However, the game was far from over, as Tottenham thought they had grabbed a late winner in the first minute of injury time through Richarlison – who took his top off in celebration – but Man Utd grabbed a share of spoils when Matthijs de Light popped up with a goal five minutes later.

Sesko had a big chance at 1-1 to give Man Utd the lead again as he got put through on goal, but he had less time than he thought, and Micky van de Ven got back to make a tackle.

The Man Utd summer signing has two goals in 11 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and Shearer reckons Sesko had two chances he’d expect the striker to score.

Shearer said on BBC’s Match of the Day: “Sesko struggled again.

“He’s only scored twice in his 12 appearances and he came on today with just over half hour to go and had two really, really good chances and should have scored, to be honest.

“They worked it really well for him to get in. He’s either got to get his shot away early or he’s got to push that ball forward quicker. He’s not going to get that amount of time in the Premier League to work it back on his right foot.

“This one [Sesko’s second chance] is the bigger puzzle for me. I know he’s struggling for confidence but any centre-forward knows you cannot allow the centre-half to come back at you, you’ve got to get across Van de Ven.

“By that time he should have a picture in his head of where the keeper is and what he wants to do. I don’t think he has a clue he wants to do because I don’t even think he even knows Van de Ven is there and chasing him.

“I know he’s struggling with confidence but it’s a big ‘must do better’. No one likes to see him coming off injured and we hope his knee is okay but they are two chances you’d expect at that level that someone has to put away.”

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott used the example of Thierry Henry’s slow start at the Gunners as an example of how Sesko could suddenly turn a corner at Old Trafford.

Walcott said on BBC: “As a forward player I’d always be my biggest critic.

“How many crosses did I get in? How many shots did I have? Did I beat my man? Benjamin Sesko isn’t contributing much at the moment and Manchester United don’t seem to be playing to his strengths. But there is still time.

“I remember when Thierry Henry came to the Premier League – he was a shadow of the player we remember now. I also played with Olivier Giroud – he took about 10 games to really get going, and not many people remember that. We could all see what type of player he was going to be in training.”