Alan Shearer has hit back at Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag over his “stupid analysis” comment after the Red Devils got “battered” by Liverpool on Sunday.

Man Utd were well beaten in their clash against Arne Slot’s side at Old Trafford with a brace from Luis Diaz and another goal from Mohamed Salah securing the three points for the visitors.

The Red Devils have started off the season badly with two losses in their last two Premier League matches after beating Fulham 1-0 on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Ten Hag is back under pressure after ending last term with an FA Cup final victory over Man City with his tactics and his side’s performances coming under scrutiny.

Shearer criticised Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford on Match of the Day last week and Ten Hag defended his player before the match against Liverpool.

When asked about Shearer’s comments on Match of the Day, Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference: “Everyone gets criticism from you guys, it doesn’t matter what we are doing, if we are winning or if we are losing.

“In this case, it was stupid analysis from the pundit.”

But Shearer has had the last laugh after the Red Devils were awful against Liverpool on Sunday with Rashford ineffective throughout.

When asked about the Man Utd boss’ comments, the former Newcastle striker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “In his press conference he said he didn’t agree with the analysis and said it was “stupid”. But look at their performance today then see.

“I totally get why. He’s trying to protect his player, he couldn’t see anything different, but I think the truth be known at Man United.

“Nothing much has changed over the summer, has it? Certainly, in the performances that we’ve seen.

“They got absolutely battered, was like men against boys. They were awful, Liverpool were brilliant.”

And Shearer reckons that Liverpool already have more of an identity under Arne Slot in a few weeks than Man Utd have in a couple of years under Ten Hag.

Shearer added: “Arne Slot’s been in there six, seven weeks and I know he’s got a good team but already you can see what he’s trying to do. Yet, I just keep seeing the same things with Manchester United week after week after week.

“When they lose possession, not closing down quick enough, not stopping the crosses, three men in the box again, they are so open it’s just incredible.

“And when you’ve got really, really good players which is what Liverpool have then they’re going to punish you. It should have been five or six, they got away with it really.”