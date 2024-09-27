Shearer makes Man Utd and Tottenham prediction; Liverpool, Arsenal win as Man City draw

Alan Shearer has made his Premier League predictions with the Newcastle United legend forseeing a draw between Man Utd and Tottenham.

Both the Red Devils and Spurs have had mixed starts to the new Premier League season with the two sides winning two, drawing one and losing two matches so far.

A victory for Erik ten Hag or Ange Postecoglou will catapult them up the table at this early stage of the season and leave the other manager under intense pressure.

And Shearer reckons the Premier League rivals will hold each other to a score draw on Sunday with lots of chances created for both teams.

Shearer told The Metro: “This is a huge game in terms of the top four. Both teams haven’t had the start they wanted albeit Spurs won last weekend, it’s a really tough one to call. Both teams aren’t in great form. It won’t be a great result for either team but I can see this being a draw.

“It was really interesting of Ten Hag to leave Marcus Rashford out, which I found really strange. Whether it was because of a knock or for a disciplinary reason, whatever it was, when you’re a forward and you haven’t scored for such a long time, you get your goal and then another two in midweek, then you’re left out three or four days later. I found it really strange.

“My guess is that he’ll be back in the team this week and if he can take the form from the last two games, he’ll be a key figure in what happens for Man United. He always is.

“Spurs have players that can hurt United. James Maddison is a top player, he’s one of the players that could say he played his part and did okay during Spurs’ slow start to the season. I’m a fan of his, I like what he brings to the team and he got his goal last weekend. Confidence wise, that’ll be great for him and he’ll play a huge part, absolutely.

“If Spurs do get into those positions and turn chances into goals then it’ll be tough for Man United as well because they do give you chances and that’s why I see it being a score draw.”

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man United v Tottenham, Man City, McKenna, Diaz, German title clash

👉 Gakpo, Nkunku, Sterling among the Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea backups to shine in Carabao Cup

👉 Spurs have a miserable Europa League record – for so many reasons it’s time to put that right

Shearer is also predicting victories for Liverpool and Arsenal, with the two Premier League title rivals set to gain points on leaders Man City.

On Arsenal against Leicester City, Shearer added: “I can’t see Arsenal being as defensive in this one as they were for the second half at the Etihad! It’d be a huge surprise if Leicester took a point back. I can’t see it happening with the form that Arsenal are in and the confidence and belief they’ll take from last week’s result. I won’t go with anything crazy, I just see a convincing home win.”

On Liverpool’s trip to Wolves, Shearer continued: “Wolves did alright for large parts of the game against Aston Villa but I think Liverpool will have too much for them in forward positions so I’ll go for an away win.”

And Shearer reckons Newcastle will hold Man City to a draw at St James’ Park this weekend, he said: “Over the years, we’ve seen some blockbuster games between Newcastle and City at St Jame’s Park, and I’m expecting the same again for a couple of reasons.

“Newcastle’s cup game has been cancelled so they have a free week in terms of no midweek football. Man City on the other hand will go into the game without Rodri. Having said that, Man City can still hurt you with the players they have.

“It’ll be a really tough game. City will still be favourites for the title and favourites for this game but it’ll be a really good atmosphere and Newcastle will have to feed off that.

“When you’re as poor as they were against Fulham, you have a right of response and they have to respond in the right way because, prior to last week, without playing well they were getting results, so the match against Fulham was a bit of an eye opener and a reminder to who and what Newcastle are.

“So many games last year and the year before, Newcastle’s identity was about pressing teams, being aggressive, putting teams under huge pressure with energy and determination and we haven’t seen that yet this season so they have to get that back into their game. If they can do that on Saturday then it’ll be really tough for Man City. I’m going to go for a draw.”