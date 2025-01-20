Shearer claims Man Utd are ‘worse’ under Amorim than with Ten Hag: ‘The players just can’t do it

Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag have both had difficult times at Old Trafford this season.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer claims Man Utd are “worse” under Ruben Amorim than they were with Erik ten Hag after their 3-1 loss to Brighton.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Brighton on Sunday with Amorim’s side remaining in 13th position in the Premier League table after another disappointing performance.

Man Utd had given fans hope they were about to turn their fortunes around under the Portuguese head coach with impressive displays against Liverpool in the Premier League and Arsenal in the FA Cup.

But their win against Southampton in midweek and their loss against Brighton in their last two matches have set alarm bells ringing again among the Old Trafford faithful.

Shockingly, Amorim even admitted that his Man Utd side are “the worst team maybe in the history” of the club in his post-match interview.

Amorim said: “We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.

“I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and change it. Here you go: your headlines.

“It’s unacceptable to lose so many games. For any Premier League club, so imagine Manchester United?

“The opponents are better than us in many details. I am just here to help my players, but we need to understand we are breaking all the bad records.

“In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two. I know that. Imagine what this is [like] for a United fan. Imagine what this is [like] for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.”

And former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer reckons Man Utd are “worse now than they were under Ten Hag” after the Dutchman was replaced by Amorim in November.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “They’re actually worse now than they were under Ten Hag because of what this manager wants to do with his system.

“They can’t play the way he wants to play. The players just can’t do it.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim: Sack calls for ‘mid-tier manager’ making things worse

👉 Mediawatch: Man Utd are actually ‘worst team in the world’ if you are desperate for clicks

👉 Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Brilliant Bournemouth; Amorim re-think at Man Utd?

When put to Shearer and former Man City defender Micah Richards by Gary Lineker that maybe Amorim should play to his squad’s strengths.

To which Richards replied: “Let’s flip it on it’s head. Back in your [Lineker and Shearer’s] day, it was 4-4-2.

“If you changed the formation to a 3-4-3, how difficult would you find it to adapt? Imagine saying to you, Alan, “Go and play on the right of a three upfront where you’ve got to press.”

“I think [Amorim] is so hell-bent on playing this certain style but the players don’t fit the style.”