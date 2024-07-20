Man Utd told that they need to ‘nick’ Premier League star before signs for Liverpool

Teddy Sheringham thinks Man Utd should attempt to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle this summer before he moves to Liverpool instead.

The Red Devils have already made two moves in the summer transfer window with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Lille centre-back Leny Yoro joining.

That has got the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era off to a quick start and there are rumours they will sign at least one more centre-back with Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite on their list of targets, while they have already agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of a potential move.

They could attempt to improve their forward line further this summer, after the arrival of Zirkzee, and former Man Utd striker Sheringham reckons they should buy Gordon before Liverpool.

The England international was the subject of interest from Liverpool in June but the Reds were reportedly put off by Newcastle’s large asking price.

“Manchester United need top players at the football club in all positions and if they are already performing in the Premier League then you need to bring these players in,” Sheringham told OLBG.

“Liverpool might well want Anthony Gordon and we know he’s going to be a top player so Manchester United should try and nick him before he goes there.

“You can’t keep having average players come into your club. You need top players and I think Anthony Gordon is one of those.”

Sheringham added: “Manchester United need to sign top players all over the pitch. They haven’t got any leaders at the club.

“They need leaders but they don’t come cheap. Top players, leaders on the football pitch, that’s why when they do become available, like last summer in Harry Kane and Declan Rice, they should have been in for them.”

Man Utd will be hoping that Netherlands international Zirkzee will help provide goals to take some of the attacking burden away from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha approves of the deal, he told Betfred: “He’s got a great workrate and has the ability to create his own chances. He’s a tall guy that’s very capable of playing with the ball at his feet. There are coaches at the club that can help him with his movement and to become more clinical with his finishing.

“Joshua’s a player with a lot of potential and he can definitely provide a lot more unpredictability because he has a lot of flair and we’ve not seen that often from Rasmus Højlund.

“With what Joshua provides, they can definitely play with two up front because both of them are very strong players and now there’s a different type of formula for the manager to explore. He also brings competition because Anthony Martial has left the club and with his age, he will be eager to prove that he can be a tremendous striker in the Premier League. It’s a good reason for us to be excited.”