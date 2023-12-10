Sherwood slams ‘anonymous’ Man Utd man but praises one ‘outstanding’ Red Devils star in defeat

Tim Sherwood has hit out at Manchester United forward Anthony Martial for being “absolutely anonymous” in their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The Red Devils put in a terrible performance as they slipped to a heavy loss to the brilliant Cherries on Saturday with goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi doing the damage.

Man Utd, who are yet to draw a match in the Premier League this season, slipped to their seventh defeat in the league with Erik ten Hag’s side now ten points off the top of the table.

Ten Hag has struggled to get his side scoring goals in the Premier League with Man Utd hitting the back of net just 18 times in 16 matches this campaign.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to score in the league, while last season’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have two goals each in all competitions.

Martial, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, was poor again against Bournemouth and former Tottenham boss Sherwood described the Man Utd forward as “absolutely anonymous throughout”.

“They have taken off Anthony Martial for Rasmus Hojlund which was the correct change, he’s been absolutely anonymous throughout,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

He did have praise for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, though, Sherwood added: “Bruno has been outstanding.”

On the Red Devils’ display against the Cherries in general, Sherwood continued: “I think the performances have been as bad as this, but they’ve got away with it. They improved against Chelsea because they didn’t have to take the game to the opposition. They could play counter-attack football.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a counter-attacking side but when a team wants to sit back, you have to find a way of opening them up. They are devoid of anyone with any imagination or creativity apart from Bruno.

“But if you have Bruno in your team, he is not going to work back. Amrabat is left on his own in there and hasn’t got the legs.

“Credit to Bournemouth. They had a game plan and pounced on it and were clinical in their finishing. But very rarely was I off my chair thinking Manchester United must score here. Bournemouth were quite comfortable.

“We’re talking about a team in 16th going away from home to Old Trafford. I’m within my rights to think Manchester United, with world-class players and the money they’ve spent, should be able to break them down and score.

“But they got worse. In the second half, they came out and it looked like they had thrown the towel in, which is unfortunate for their fans watching on.

“At the moment, I cannot see Manchester United getting into the top four this season with performances like that.”