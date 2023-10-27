Tim Sherwood tells Erik ten Hag that he ‘owes’ one Man Utd player ‘an apology’

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is owed “an apology” from Erik ten Hag, according to former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood.

The England international was stripped of the captaincy over the summer with the Man Utd boss choosing to make Bruno Fernandes the new skipper.

That happened amid rumours that Maguire was going to leave the Red Devils in the last transfer window over a lack of game time – but a move to West Ham fell through after the Man Utd defender took too much time to decide on the potential move.

It has become clear that Ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing is Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but due to injuries Maguire has started the last three matches for Man Utd.

The Red Devils have won all three of those games with Maguire putting in a man-of-the-match performance in against Sheffield United, while he scored the winning goal against Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek.

And former Spurs and Aston Villa boss Sherwood reckons Ten Hag should apologise to Maguire for leaving him out of his starting XI.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Manchester United v Manchester City, Liverpool’s left-back, Iraola, West Ham

Sherwood told William Hill: “I’ve got a lot of time for Harry Maguire. He was getting shoved out the door and you could see that the manager was trying to edge him out but he didn’t want to leave. He probably looked around the dressing room, saw how flaky the other players in his position were and decided that he’d eventually get some minutes.

“I think he’ll play a lot more football now because he’s made the manager realise it’s not all about superstars. Sometimes you need character, heart and personality to play at Old Trafford, and he has all of those. He might not be the greatest, but he’s certainly not the worst.

“As a manager, when you have a player like Maguire who wants to give everything for the cause and leave nothing on the pitch, you can deal with that.

“The problem is when people go hiding and they don’t want to leave the treatment room because they want to be at 110% for every game they play, but that is never going to happen. I think he will play a lot more now, and I think Erik ten Hag owes him an apology.”

Sherwood added: “The fans appreciate and recognise that he wants to be back in action for United.

“You can always turn things around by showing heart and playing for the badge, and that is exactly what he has shown. All of a sudden, he can turn the fans around and if you do turn them around they’ll never forget that.

“You still get paid the same money whether you play or you don’t. He could easily have downed tools and refused to play for Erik ten Hag but he didn’t want to. Being a footballer is a short career with a long time retired and he wants to get the most out of it and play for the biggest club in the world. He’s turned it around and I have got so much time for him.”

England boss Gareth Southgate has always stuck by Maguire, even when his club form was bad, and Sherwood thinks the Man Utd defender’s recent displays show the former Middlesbrough manager was right to back him.

Sherwood continued: “Everyone has been very critical of Gareth Southgate for picking Harry Maguire when he wasn’t playing for United.

“It’s only because Gareth came out and said he was picking players based on form and then he went against that in picking Maguire. He went against it because Maguire has never let him down and he has always performed in an England shirt.”