‘Keep your mouth shut ‘ – Sherwood blasts Ten Hag over treatment of four Man Utd stars

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood is frustrated at Erik ten Hag’s treatment of four Man Utd players over the last few months.

The Red Devils have had a poor second season under the Dutchman with Man Utd currently seventh in the Premier League ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

They also crashed out of Europe altogether in midweek after Bayern Munich beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford to condemn them to last place in their Champions League group.

Ten Hag has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks with speculation Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter are leading the race to replace him if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to take action when his deal to buy 25 per cent of the club is sealed.

But Sherwood doesn’t think the Man Utd boss helps himself with Ten Hag failing to give impressive youngsters Hannibal Mejbri and Kobbie Mainoo more playing time this season.

“I’m not sure the players know what the process is. I’m sure he [Ten Hag] does if he’s saying there is one,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports.

“He makes all the right noises, he keeps himself very calm and he’s a good talker. He needs to get a performance out of his side because at the moment there’s no style of play. There’s no improving of any individuals.

“I scratch my head when I look at the boy Hannibal [Mejbri]. A couple of months ago, he got back in the team, was outstanding and left out as soon as a ‘superstar’, like [Sofyan] Amrabat or whoever, became fit.

“Kobbie Mainoo – who was outstanding when he came in – exactly the same has happened to him.”

And Sherwood insists Ten Hag has to “stop hiding behind the Glazers” and start turning Man Utd around.

“He’s had two players in Scott McTominay and Maguire who he wanted to get rid of and they’re the two who have really stood up and tried to get him out of the mire,” Sherwood added.

“He is having a real bad time of it at the moment and they’re getting away with it. You have to stop hiding behind the Glazers, you have to stop hiding behind the training ground, the holes in the roof at Old Trafford.

“It doesn’t matter. It matters in the long term, but the manager has to do his job and he has to get the best out of the individuals. The Glazers cannot be the scapegoats. It cannot be.

“When you lose to Bournemouth at home, it’s unacceptable no matter what team you put out. We know they’ve got injuries and they tell us about them all the time. Every single club in the Premier League has got injuries.

“Keep your mouth shut, work on the training pitch and get them players to perform for that badge. At the moment they’re not.”