Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has issued an apology to Manchester United star Benjamin Sesko, who has been “transformed”.

Sesko was among Man Utd’s signings ahead of this campaign, having joined the Red Devils from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £74m.

Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha also joined Man Utd in the summer and outshone Sesko at the start of this campaign.

Sesko was heavily criticised for his uninspiring form in the opening months of this season as it took him time to get accustomed to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old kickstarted his United career by scoring a brace in January’s 2-2 draw against Burnley, but former Spurs boss Sherwood said after this game that he is “not good enough” for the Premier League giants.

“I think the positive is Sesko scoring two goals. Hopefully he gets some confidence going. It’s took him six months to turn up at Man United and I’m pleased for the lad,” Sherwood said.

READ: Newcastle vs Man Utd predictions: Sesko strike to extend Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run



“He’s had a tough run of it. I had him off the pitch at half-time, never to wear a Man United shirt again.

“He’s not good enough to play for Man United. He’s turned up for one game against Burnley who are going to get relegated.”

However, Sesko has found his feet in recent weeks, scoring four goals in five Premier League games to move onto nine goals in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Sherwood has admitted that he was wrong about Sesko, who has been “completely transformed” under Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick.

“I based my assessment on the Benjamin Sesko I saw playing under Ruben Amorim – a striker who didn’t want to stand up and take a penalty at Grimsby,” Sherwood told Boyle Sports.

READ MORE: Man Utd midfielders, Arsenal strikers feature in worst title winners XI



“Even the staunchest Man United fans will admit that he wasn’t living up to expectations last year. I originally thought he’d turn out exactly like Wout Weghorst did and be another failed signing for the Red Devils, but I’ve been proven wrong and I owe him an apology!

“Michael Carrick has completely transformed Sesko and he’s now playing to his strengths. He’s puffed his chest out, scoring great goals and scaring defenders with his pace.

“He’s a different player to what he was a few months ago under Amorim.

“As a substitute, he’s coming off the bench with attitude and impacting games, which is a manager’s dream for a striker.”

READ NEXT: Modern football is rubbish. But we are getting the game we all deserve…

