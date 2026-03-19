Sherwood names two Premier League stars who ‘will be’ at Man Utd next season for title push

Tim Sherwood thinks Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are the two midfielders Man Utd need to win the Premier League title.

It seems common knowledge that the Red Devils will attempt to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer window after concentrating their efforts on improving their attack last year.

Man Utd will be losing Casemiro at the end of the season after the Brazilian announced his departure earlier this year, while many expect Manuel Ugarte to be sold if possible.

And Sherwood reckons that Man Utd, who have flown up to third in the Premier League under interim boss Michael Carrick, could be in for a title push next season if they sign Crystal Palace’s Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Anderson.

Sherwood said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “He won’t be at Nottingham Forest next season, Elliot Anderson. Unfortunately for Forest he won’t be. I think he will be at Man United.

“I can see Adam Wharton at Man United as well. I think they take them both. They need surgery if they want to win the Premier League.”

MEDIAWATCH: Sancho handed ‘shock lifeline’ as ‘true colours’ revealed and more results face scrutiny

Former Man Utd captain Bryan Robson also thinks the Premier League duo could be important players for the Red Devils next season as they “would definitely fit the criteria” they are looking for at Old Trafford.

Robson told BoyleSports: “I think Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson would definitely fit the criteria for what Manchester United need in the summer.

“They’re both homegrown too and that’s important. It’s good to have a British core within the club.

“But foreign players do brilliant at United too and there’s loads of them throughout the world that they’ll be scouting so there might be a player out there who’s young and has that ability to become a Declan Rice or Wharton or an Anderson.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd and Casemiro must not spoil the perfect goodbye

* Rashford ‘asks agent to halt’ transfer after ‘confident’ Barcelona submit new offer to Man Utd

* Five massive Man Utd contract mistakes amid calls for Casemiro extension

“Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are both good players. It’s about how much they’re going to cost.

“You’ve got to look at that to see whether you can buy one of them because I think they would both fit this United side well.

“That’s if their clubs allow them to leave because you’ve always got that wherever you go or the player doesn’t want to come to you, but it’s still very unusual that a player doesn’t want to come to Manchester United.”

Man Utd could be boosted by Champions League football next season if they can maintain their form under Carrick and that could result in a bigger transfer budget.