According to reports, Manchester United have made a shock £30m ‘offer’ for a Bryan Mbeumo alternative as the club bosses deem Brentford’s demands ‘excessive’.

The Red Devils have already secured the signing of Matheus Cunha to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attacking options after triggering his £62.5m release clause to sign him from Wolves and have been pushing to add Mbeumo to their ranks after the Frenchman’s 20 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last term.

Brentford rejected an opening bid of £45m plus £10m in add-ons from United and then knocked back an improved offer of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons on Friday.

It’s thought the Bees are holding out for £65m for their prized asset, who has reportedly told the club that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims United ‘remain confident’ and are planning to ‘improve’ on their latest proposal.

Romano said: “Let me repeat once again that Man United remain confident, Man United remain optimistic. They still don’t have an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, but the conversation is still ongoing.

“Manchester United, according to my sources, are prepared to improve that proposal. It’s not just about numbers. It’s not just about the transfer fee.

“It’s also about the structure of the deal, payment terms, installments, also add-ons, [if they are] easy or difficult, how to activate it.

“Man United are working on all these details of the deal in order to try reach an agreement with Brentford.”

But that’s not the case according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim the United board see Brentford’s £65m demand as ‘excessive’, particularly as ‘other areas of the team also pending reinforcement’ and have therefore ‘moved quickly towards a more accessible option’ – namely, Ivan Toney.

The Al Ali striker, who moved to the Saudi Pro League side from Brentford for £40m last summer, has ‘aroused interest’ at United as ‘they believe that his previous experience in the Premier League, his scoring sense and his physical strength make him a very valid bet to lead the attack’.

The report claims that with his Transfermarkt value ‘dropping to £21m’, United have ‘put on the table an offer that could be very attractive of €30m [£26m] plus €5m [£4.3m] in add-ons’.

The report adds: