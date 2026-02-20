Manchester United hold a ‘great interest’ in Trent Alexander-Arnold and are ready to make a bombshell ‘offer’ for the former Liverpool star this summer.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool under a cloud after running down his contract and leaving his boyhood club for Real Madrid for just €10m [£8.7m] at the end of last season.

Things haven’t gone well for the right-back in Madrid, with injuries hampering his debut season, and he’s been linked with a return to the Premier League after just one frustrating La Liga campaign.

Despite those links transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke said last month that he does not expect Alexander-Arnold to leave Madrid any time soon.

“It would be a surprise to see him leave Madrid,” O’Rourke said.

“Obviously there was a lot of talk coming out of Spain that Real Madrid were willing to let Trent Alexander-Arnold leave already, but I don’t think that’s the case.

“Real Madrid, there are so many changes going on there — obviously a change of manager right now with Alvaro Arbeloa in charge — we don’t know if he’s going to be there long-term,” he said.

“There could be another managerial change in the summer and that’s a clean slate for all the players. I’m sure Trent Alexander-Arnold right now is not giving up on his Real Madrid dream.

“He’ll be determined to stay there and fight for his future whoever the manager is. He’ll want to prove that he can be a success in the Spanish capital.”

United remain keen though, are described as ‘especially active in the race’ for the 27-year-old in a Spanish report which claims the Red Devils are ‘preparing an offer close to €50m [£44m]’ to prise him away from the Bernabeu.

Branded a ‘rat’ by a section of Liverpool fans and booed on his return to Anfield in November, the Reds faithful are unlikely to take a move to bitter rivals Manchester United in good grace.

And it looks unlikely as despite Alexander-Arnold’s inauspicious first season, Real Madrid ‘maintain confidence in his potential’ and are aware that his ‘adaptation requires time’.

The report adds that they have ‘no plans to sell him unless the offer is irrefutable’, which suggests United will have to increase their bid significantly if they want to pursue his transfer.

Earlier this week, United legend Wayne Rooney explained where Alexander-Arnold “has to improve” if he’s to be hailed as the best in the world.

“A lot of the teams will target down the sides in transition,” Rooney said.

“He has to be good at defending. He has to be good at both sides of the game. On the ball, he’s one of the best in world football.

“Off the ball, defensively, that’s where he has to improve. That’s where the question marks are on Trent.

“If he improves that, there’s no doubt that he will be the best full-back in the world.”