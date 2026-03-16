Man Utd ‘willing to reopen talks’ as shock transfer U-turn is approved after Carrick hint

Man Utd are now ready to begin talks with Casemiro over potentially keeping the Brazilian midfielder at Old Trafford for another season, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been in great form in recent months with the 34-year-old striking up a good partnership alongside Kobbie Mainoo since Michael Carrick became the interim boss.

Man Utd have managed to consolidate their third-placed position in the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Casemiro scored the opening goal of the game to help give Red Devils fans hope that they will secure Champions League football ahead of next season.

Fabrizio Romano insisted yesterday that the plan remains the same for Casemiro after the Man Utd midfielder declared earlier this year that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today at Old Trafford, there was this song going around from the Manchester United fans – ‘one more year’, ‘one more year, Casemiro’.

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“They want him to stay because the Champions League spot is now close for Manchester United and the perspective to have a leader like Casemiro, an experienced player who knows Champions League football so well is obviously attractive for the fans.

“But Casemiro already decided in January that he’s going to leave Manchester United. That was an official statement, so was not just a rumour or a verbal agreement. Casemiro already decided to move on.

“At the moment, what I can tell you and what I can answer the Man Utd fans is that no one from the club has told Casemiro, ‘Please stay with us for one more season’.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen from now to the end of the season.

“And maybe, you know, these kinds of situations could happen at the very end of the season when you are maybe sure about the project you are going to do and continue in terms of manager, in terms of Champions League football and all the rest.

“But, at the moment, still nothing changed between Casemiro and Utd, apart from the fact that Casemiro is being a fantastic professional, is helping, the relationship with the fans is great.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen.”

But now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Man Utd ‘are now willing to reopen talks with the former Real Madrid star’ after his fine recent performances.

The Red Devils hierarchy think Casemiro, who has scored seven Premier League goals this season from midfield, ‘still has plenty to offer at the highest level’.

Man Utd have an option to extend his contract but the main stumbling block could be the Brazilian’s £350,000-a-week wages.

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Carrick hailed Casemiro’s “terrific” impact since revealing he will be leaving but the Man Utd interim boss wouldn’t completely close the door on him staying next season.

He told the club’s official website when asked if Casemiro could stay at Man Utd for another season: “I think, in some ways, it’s difficult to say, I think when something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really.

“I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals.

“And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect.

“That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that.”

Carrick added: “Listen, this is totally no disrespect to Case, he’s been fantastic, he’s been a player for us and he’s been important in the dressing room and one that I’ve spoke to and connected with really well.

“But as a club and as a team, players come and go, some are bigger, some are maybe more important than others at different times, but I don’t think it’s ever really about replacing like for like, I think you can go in a different direction, you understand what the balance of the squad needs, whether that’s on the pitch, off the pitch, leadership, positionally – there’s all sorts of different things going into it.

“Case has done some really, really good things, certainly since I’ve been here, he’s been an absolutely pleasure to work with.”

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