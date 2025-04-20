Man Utd want ‘shock’ Marcus Rashford ‘swap deal’ to ‘lure’ Aston Villa star to Old Trafford

Man Utd are looking to use Marcus Rashford in a surprise summer swap deal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a nightmare season with Ruben Amorim’s squad now guaranteed to go down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

Only five Premier League clubs have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund taking lots of stick for their lack of goals.

The two strikers have only scored three Premier League goals each this term and the Red Devils chose to allow their most lethal attacker, in Rashford, out on loan to Aston Villa.

Rashford was left out of Amorim’s squad in mid-December and didn’t play again until he left for Aston Villa on loan at the end of January.

Aston Villa reportedly have a £40m option to purchase Rashford – who has impressed at Villa Park – in the summer transfer window but Man Utd are now looking to use the England international to negotiate another deal with Villa.

The Daily Star claim that Man Utd ‘are considering a shock swap deal’ for Watkins by using Rashford as a potential makeweight in the transfer.

The report adds:

‘And with Rashford impressing since joining Unai Emery’s side, United believe this might boost their chances of luring Watkins to Old Trafford. ‘Rashford’s form has seen him overtake Watkins as their first choice centre forward.’

Man Utd are looking to ‘beat’ Arsenal to Watkins’ signature, the Daily Star continues:

‘Should Villa decide to sign Rashford, Watkins might be keen to leave Villa Park to secure more football elsewhere. ‘Watkins was a transfer target of Arsenal last summer, but Villa rejected their advances. ‘But if Watkins makes it clear he wants to go, United would consider offering Rashford plus a significant cash payment in return for getting the 29-year-old England international.’

Former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham insists the “body language” that Rashford is giving off at Aston Villa suggests he wants to stay at Villa Park.

Sheringham said: “I don’t think there’s a way back for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd. I don’t think he wants to. I look at the body language he giving off at Villa, and it’s like he couldn’t be any happier to be further away from Manchester United if he tried, to be honest. I think that’s the vibe.

“I still don’t see an unbelievable change in his body language at Villa, but I see a slight difference in as much as… He’s trying to enjoy his football at the moment, and he’s fitting in more with the Aston Villa players than what he was with the players at Man United football club.

“I don’t think Marcus Rashford has any future at Manchester United after this season.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor fears that Rashford has “put himself in the shop window” ahead of a potential battle to sign the England international.

When asked if he’d like Rashford to sign in the summer, Agbonlahor said: “I do, yes. I think Aston Villa have agreed a £40 million deal that can’t go up or down if they want to sign him. But the only worry I’ve got is that because he’s done so well for us, he’s put himself in the shop window.

“And if there’s other clubs that might want him, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona, PSG, whoever it is, maybe if you’re Manchester United you’re negotiating for a higher fee than £40 million. Aston Villa may have to up their offer, so it’ll be good to have him come, but then you’ve also got to look at the wages.

“If you start paying over £300,000 a week, what does that do to the other players that are playing? Kamara is up for a new deal, other players are going to want similar money, so that will add problems to Aston Villa’s financial fair play situation, if the wage bill goes skyrocketing.”