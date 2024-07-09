Man Utd eye shock move for £50m Chelsea star with his future ‘uncertain under Maresca’

Man Utd are weighing up a shock move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell over the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The England international really struggled with injuries in the 2023/24 campaign as the Blues eventually finished sixth under Mauricio Pochettino, who left at the end of the season by mutual consent.

And now under new head coach Enzo Maresca the future doesn’t look as certain for Chilwell, who only managed 21 appearances in all competitions last term.

Speaking over the last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has put Chilwell’s future at Stamford Bridge in doubt with the Blues considering his departure if they sign a left-footed defender.

Romano said: “On Ben Chilwell, at the moment, nothing is imminent. But it’s possible for him to leave, especially if a left-footed defender is signed.”

He added on another video, that “one of Chilwell or [Marc] Cucurella could leave [Chelsea] if they receive a good proposal.”

Man Utd are almost certain to sign a new left-back over the summer with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling to stay fit, while Diogo Dalot has been used there when his preferred position is right-back.

The Red Devils brought in Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon – who has been linked with a return to Old Trafford – to help out in the first half of the season and now widespread reports claim left-back is one of their priority positions this summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘almost there’ on double signing with ‘green lights’ given and release clause triggered

👉 Man Utd, Arsenal in transfer ‘war’ for £30m Netherlands star who has preferred destination

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ England star to Barcelona as Ten Hag looks to implement a ‘historic squad clean-up’

And now the Daily Mail ‘understands that Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is also among the options they are considering as they look for competition for Luke Shaw.’

The Daily Telegraph claimed last week that Chilwell’s future is ‘uncertain under Maresca’ along with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has been rumoured to be one of the players the Chelsea hierarchy think they can make a good amount of pure profit on in terms of satisfying the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

And Romano has brought an update on his future in his Caught Offside column: “Atletico Madrid remain the most interested club in Conor Gallagher this summer. The La Liga giants have made contact with Chelsea for Gallagher as he’s one of the names on their shortlist. It’s not an easy deal as he’s still expensive — but Atletico’s interest is genuine.”

In more news about Chelsea, Romano added: “Renato Veiga started his medical at Chelsea yesterday, with the move set to be sealed this week. Chelsea will pay a €14m fee to Basel, and the player’s contract until June 2032 will be signed right after.

“Veiga’s final part of medical will be done on Wednesday then documents will be signed between Chelsea and Basel.”