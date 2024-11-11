Man Utd make shock move for ‘unhappy’ Chelsea star as Amorim’s first signing

Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are lining up a move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku as they look to add goals to Ruben Amorim’s side, according to reports.

The Red Devils made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of October after a terrible start to the season has seen them pick up just four wins from their opening 11 Premier League matches.

Amorim has been appointed as his replacement and will take over officially on Monday after managing his final Sporting Lisbon match against Braga this weekend.

The Portuguese coach has a tough job on his hands with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table, while just Southampton, Everton and Crystal Palace have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils.

There have already been links to numerous players as Amorim thinks about how he can improve his squad over the next couple of transfer windows.

Sporting Lisbon striker Vicktor Gyokeres has been one of the main rumours as Man Utd look to solve their lack of goals but the cost of the Swede will definitely rule out a move in January.

And now L’Equipe (via the Daily Mail) reports that Man Utd are looking to make a ‘sensational swoop’ for Chelsea forward Nkunku.

It is claimed that the Red Devils’ hierarchy are looking to give Amorim some reinforcements in January and ‘unhappy’ Nkunku is one of their main targets.

Nkunku, who has made just one Premier League start, is frustrated at his lack of game time under Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca this summer and he’s ‘sick’ of playing in the Europa Conference League.

Man Utd beat Leicester City 3-0 in their final match under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy on Sunday with Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho scoring either side of a Victor Kristiansen own goal.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Only Ole has had a better start as Premier League manager than Arne Slot

👉 Onana on course for Golden Glove but Pope best in Premier League

👉 Five Premier League flops Ruben Amorim salvaged at Sporting includes Liverpool outcast

And Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt was happy with how Man Utd played against the Foxes to get a well-earned three points.

De Ligt said: “Yeah, I think so. What you’re say, three points is really important, three goals scored, clean sheet.

“These are obviously the most important things. That’s what everybody’s looking at.

“I think in some phases, we were a little bit sloppy today, a little bit easy ball losses also sometimes, and it is where you make it a little bit more difficult for yourself, but what you say in the end, with three zero, you can be only happy.”

De Ligt added: “Yeah, that’s so important, because then you know you can make a mistake and that someone else tries to cover it up,” added the United defender.

“It makes you feel more confident, it makes you take a little bit more risk and normally risk gets rewarded.

“So yeah, I think that’s really important in this period, I see the spirit now in a team, that’s really nice, the will to win and survive today.

“It was really good, so hopefully, we can continue like that.”