According to reports, Manchester United are among the three clubs in the race to sign Nottingham Forest standout Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Red Devils are in the market for attacking reinforcements as they were severely lacking this department during the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd were short on creativity as Ruben Amorim implemented his preferred 3-4-3 formation, while Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee only scored seven Premier League goals between them.

United have moved quickly to enhance this department, securing Matheus Cunha from Premier League rivals Wolves as their first summer signing for around £62.5m.

While United are crying out for a new striker, they remain in the market for attacking midfielders and appear to have turned to former Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Two new Man Utd links, Arsenal feign surprise over Sesko



Nottm Forest got themselves a bargain when they landed Hudson-Odoi for around £5m and he sparkled during the 2024/25 campaign, grabbing five goals and three assists in all competitions.

Hudson-Odoi is only under contract until 2026 and Forest face a fight to keep the talented winger after they missed out on Champions League qualification.

A report from The Sun claims Forest have ‘opened talks’ with Hudson-Odoi’s team over a new deal, but Man Utd, Roma and Napoli are ‘circling’ in a ‘three-way battle’ to sign him.

Man Utd were ‘met with a firm no’ when they made a request for Hudson-Odoi in January and Forest are ‘keen to reward him’ with an improved contract.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League 2025/26 fixtures: Man Utd vs Arsenal on opening weekend with full list announced

👉 Ten transfer-listed players worth £337.6m who have already been replaced by £267.7m new signings

👉 Amorim U-turn ‘divides’ Man Utd as Red Devils boss now backs ‘sentenced’ star to ‘redeem himself’

Still, Hudson-Odoi could opt for an exit amid interest from several European giants. The report adds:

‘Italian giants Roma and Napoli are sniffing around this summer for the three-time capped England international. ‘And United are believed to be monitoring developments closely under new boss Ruben Amorim, who’s keen to add pace and creativity to his wide options.’

This deal looks to be at an early stage, while Man Utd are further along the road in the race to sign Bryan Mbeumo and have been given a clear run at the forward, with Spurs deeming the transfer ‘impossible’.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘very close’ to ‘completing’ Mbeumo’s move to Old Trafford.

The report claims: