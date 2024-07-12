Man Utd line up ‘shock move’ for Euro 2024 star as medical is booked for Dutchman

Premier League side Man Utd are weighing up a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, according to reports.

The Red Devils are making progress in the transfer market with deals for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt thought to be close.

Man Utd have ramped up their efforts to sign other players too after they finally completed a deal to bring Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford as their new sporting director from Newcastle.

They have made a second bid for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and had an offer accepted for Lille’s Leny Yoro as they look to bring in two centre-backs this summer.

There have also been rumours of interest in Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and reports that Man Utd have made a bid for Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte.

And now The Sun claims that Man Utd are lining up a ‘shock move’ for Netherlands international Simons from PSG as Erik ten Hag ‘eyes triple Dutch transfer’.

Simons scored a stunning opening goal as England came back from a goal down to beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday evening to move into the Euro 2024 final.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig, contributing eight goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances, and now Man Utd are ‘hot on his heels’.

The Sun adds:

‘It will depend on whether boss Luis Enrique wants to make him a regular – but with a vast array of attacking talent at the Spaniard’s disposal, and more expected to arrive this summer, that is in doubt. ‘Any exit would almost certainly be a loan at first, with an obligation to buy, as there is understood to be a hefty sell-on clause for former club PSV Eindhoven which expires at the end of 2024.’

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought news on Zirkzee with medical tests at Man Utd now imminent as the Red Devils also close in on a deal for De Ligt.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to Manchester United is a ‘here we go!’

“An important and exclusive detail on this story is that my understanding is that Manchester United won’t pay the release clause for Joshua Zirkzee.

“So what’s the agreement? Instead of paying €40m to Bologna in one solution, Manchester United have agreed on paying slightly above the release clause, but with better payment terms.

“The fee will be paid over three years and the player has already agreed a five-year deal, with the option for another season.

“It’s the first signing of the summer for Manchester United, and the first signing of the new era with INEOS.

“Medical tests are expected before the holidays and then the deal will be officially done. A really important update on a really important story, guys.

“It’s also important to tell you something else on Manchester United. They are advancing in negotiations with Bayern for Matthijs de Ligt.

“The expectation from Manchester United after Joshua Zirkzee is to get the Matthijs de Ligt deal done. The player has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, he only wanted to negotiate with Manchester United, so no negotiations ongoing with any other club.

“The contract is already agreed until 2029, and the salary is ready, but the club to club agreement is still needed.”