Manchester Untied have reportedly put a shock ‘offer’ on the table to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa this summer, along with Barcelona.

Martinez became the first goalkeeper to win the Yashin Trophy twice in October and has been a standout player for both club and country since his £15m move from Arsenal in the summer of 2020, helping Villa into the Champions League and winning both the World Cup and Copa America as Argentina’s No.1.

But he’s been heavily linked with a move away of late and the 32-year-old was seen with tears in his eyes and waving to the fans at Villa Park after their key win over Tottenham on Friday night, suggesting it could be his last ever appearance at home for the Premier League side ahead of their crucial final day game against Manchester United at Old Trafford, which could be his new home.

Responding to the footage of Martinez with tears in his eyes waving to the fans, Jamie Redknapp said it looked as though he was saying goodbye.

He said on Sky Sports: “What a signing he’s been. Amazing player – great goalkeeper. What a shame it would be but that looks like he’s waving goodbye for sure.

Roy Keane added: “He’s been a good character. Obviously some people like him, he can be annoying sometimes – some of his antics – but he’s been a great signing and would be a big loss because it does look like he’s saying his goodbyes.”

After the game, Villa boss Emery provided an update on the goalkeeper’s future: “We will see. Of course, it is the last match here [this season], and I don’t know. We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed previous reports after the game that “it could be his last appearance at Aston Villa”.

He said: ‘Dibu Martinez, emotional at full time as this could be his last appearance at Aston Villa – not sure yet but a possibility ahead of summer window.

‘Understand Saudi Pro League clubs have approached Martinez in the recent weeks.

‘Emi Martinez will assess all the options also from Europe after Saudi Pro League clubs approaches, as he’s expected to leave Aston Villa.’

But now a report from Argentinian outlet claims Martinez could yet stay in Europe, with Manchester United supposedly battling Barcelona for his signing.

Hansi Flick is on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who’s missed most of this season through injury and hasn’t convinced besides, while Ruben Amorim has reportedly asked United chiefs to source an upgrade for Andre Onana, who’s made a number of high-profile errors this term.

DSports claim ‘Emiliano Martínez has offers from Manchester United and Barcelona to leave Aston Villa’ this summer.