Manchester United are reportedly turning to a new ‘major target’ as a move for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has been deemed a ‘total non-starter’.

The Red Devils require a huge overhaul as they have massively underperformed this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Man Utd need upgrades in various positions, but their summer priority will likely be the signing of a new striker as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are enduring difficult seasons.

Ruben Amorim‘s side are linked with several potential targets, including Sporting Lisbon sensation Gyokeres, who is a contender to be this year’s leading scorer in Europe.

Amorim and Gyokeres are known to have a great relationship from their time together at Sporting Lisbon and it has been suggested that the Red Devils could push for a reunion, but a report from The Sun claims this move is a ‘total non-starter’ despite the striker being ‘keen’ on working with the head coach again.

Instead, Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a potential alternative.

Oliver Glaser has got the best out of the 27-year-old as he scored nine goals in Crystal Palace’s last six Premier League games last season.

This season, he has 15 goals and three assists in his 33 appearances in all competitions and Man Utd are ‘monitoring’ him.

The report claims United ‘could make a shock summer swoop’ as he’s emerged as a ‘major target’. Explaining why they admire Mateta, The Sun adds:

‘Top of the list is Sweden’s Viktor Gyokeres, Amorim’s former striker at Sporting Lisbon. ‘But despite Gyokeres being keen on the idea of a reunion with Amorim, he’s pushing for a move to a Champions League club, which would make a switch to United a total non-starter.’

