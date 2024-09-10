Man Utd shock ‘proposal’ for Tottenham star who ‘will leave’ revealed; player ‘essential for Postecoglou’

Man Utd declared their interest in Tottenham defender Cristian Romero during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils were looking to improve their central defence over the summer with Erik ten Hag bringing in Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

But there were rumours of many other targets, including Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and now TYC Sports in Argentina insist that Man Utd were also interested in doing a deal for Tottenham centre-back Romero.

Three European giants ‘approached the English club in this last transfer market to sound out the situation’ with Man Utd, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all making ‘proposals’ for the Argentina international.

But Man Utd and the other two clubs all ‘received a resounding no as an answer’ to any negotiations with Tottenham insisting it ‘was not the time to get rid of the defender’.

Tottenham ‘did not put a price on him’ as he is seen as a ‘crucial player’ for Ange Postecoglou, although the report claims that Romero ‘will leave Tottenham to play for one of the most important clubs in the world’ at some point.

TYC Sports journalist Gaston Edul also wrote on X: “Cristian Romero had the interest of three teams in this transfer market: Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid. Tottenham responded that they would not sell him. He is essential for Postecoglou.

“They did not even put a price on him. He will have offers again in the next transfer market when Romero only has two years left on his contract.”

It has been a mixed start to the new season for Tottenham and Spurs legend Teddy Sheringham is hoping to see more from Brennan Johnson this season.

Sheringham told Prime Casino: “I’m expecting better performances from Brennan Johnson this season; more consistent performances. That’s what you expect from your players in their second season at the club. I’m still not sure what his best position is. Is he a right winger? Is he a centre forward? I’m not really sure.

“He’s a little bit like Marcus Rashford, in that he’s a player that plays wide, but you wouldn’t call him a winger because he doesn’t really get that many crosses into the box.”

Sheringham added: “I think he’s shown glimpses of his potential since joining the club – he’s shown some nice flashes, but now it’s about doing that consistently. When you’re a £50 million player, there’s more expectancy on your shoulders. Now is the time for him to kick on, but he’s definitely demonstrated that there’s a good player in there.

“The challenge for him is to score more and create more goals. Improve on your numbers from last season (5 goals, 10 assists in 30 Premier League games). I also want to see him being more positive, taking on and beating players.

“Off the ball, I’d like to see him mastering the art of that deceptive far post run, because if he can do that, he’ll start racking up the goals for Tottenham. Those little tap-ins can really add to your tally, but the movement has to be right to give you the opportunity to put them away. He’s got the first season out of the way and he’s ready to kick on. I think there’s glimpses that there’s a good player in there.”