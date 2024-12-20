Teddy Sheringham has picked out the players Ruben Amorim should build around at Manchester United and slammed his former club over a “ridiculous” decision.

Amorim lost his third game as United boss on Thursday, as Spurs triumphed over them in an absurd Carabao Cup quarter-final, and the Portuguese head coach is now well aware of the job he has on his hands at Old Trafford at the end of the week in which he’s also had to deal with Marcus Rashford’s bombshell announcement that he wants to leave the club.

It’s becoming ever clearer that a significant overhaul is required for United to start challenging for major trophies again and Sheringham says there are currently just four players in the squad Amorim can build around, including – somewhat surprisingly – Harry Maguire.

Sheringham told Genting Casino: “I think Harry Maguire has still got that stature at the football club. I think he’s still captain material. Kobbie Mainoo, who has a lovely presence in midfield. Amad Diallo, who I talked about earlier, and Rasmus Hojlund.

“Amad and Hojlund, both young lads that have been showing good grit. I like Hojlund. He’s been feeding off scraps for far too long, but he’s still scoring goals. I think he’s got something about him.

“He’s still only a very young boy to be leading the line at Man United. When they had the choice to buy either Harry Kane or him one and a half years ago, I would have said, you’ve got to go and get Harry Kane to lead the line for the next two years, three years, and then get Hojlund in.

“But now Hojlund has had that 18-month experience. I think it’s held him in good stead, and I think he’s in a good place, that’s what I’m taking from the way that he plays.”

Sheringham also hit out at his former club for spending such significant time and money to steal Dan Ashorth from Newcastle only to send him packing five months later.

MORE ON RASHFORD FROM F365

👉 Rashford to Arsenal, Garnacho to Atletico? Six potential 2025 Man Utd sales to fund Amorim rebuild

👉 Marcus Rashford is ‘talentless ambitionless spineless waste of space’

👉 The Ruben Amorim pecking order of all 17 straight swaps for £45m Rashford

He said: “Yeah, Dan Ashworth probably is a disposable piece of the bigger jigsaw at United. I mean, they’re good at wasting money, aren’t they, Man United?

“To do that, have the prolonged chase with him while he was at Newcastle and then to get him out after, how long did you say, five months? It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“To chase a man down, pay compensation for them and then to get rid, probably having to pay him off as well. Ridiculous.”

Bruno Fernandes has been United’s standout player since joining the club nearly five years ago, but Jamie Carragher claimed recently that the club should consider selling him to fund their rebuild.

Sheringham disagrees and added the club captain to his list of players to build around.

He added: “No, I think Fernandes has reacted very well to the new manager coming in. I wouldn’t sell him as Carragher has suggested. Obviously, being a fellow Portuguese, I think it does help, so Bruno can understand exactly what he wants, and he probably knows by watching his old club Sporting Lisbon, what the manager is all about.

“He will know more about him than the average player at Manchester United, so I wouldn’t get rid of Fernandes. I think he’s stepped up to the plate and I think he’s one to build a team around as well.”