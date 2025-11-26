Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on a former Red Devil for a shock return from a Premier League rival on a free transfer.

United are doing better than they did last season. Indeed, they finished 15th in the Premier League, beating the eighth-placed finish the season prior for their worst in the competition.

They have flirted with the top four this term – they’re currently 10th in the league but only three points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

While there’s been much-needed progress under Ruben Amorim, there are still some shortfalls. Casemiro’s resurgence in the midfield has been welcome, though he’s still not the most consistent performer, and he’s playing alongside Bruno Fernandes, who should be playing further up the field.

Beyond that pair, Amorim does not seem massively fond of Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo and could instead sign James Garner.

Links with a number of star Premier League midfielders have surfaced in recent months, with it known that’s the area they’re likely to prioritise next.

But the likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are unlikely in January as they’ll cost huge sums, and each will have a lot of interest in the summer.

The links with Garner, as per talkSPORT, could mean for a welcome transfer for no fee at all. Garner is out of contract at Everton at the end of the season and Everton are said to be stepping up contract talks.

But United, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are all said to be keeping tabs on the situation, in case a renewal does not come to fruition.

Should United land Garner, he’d be returning to the club he played his academy football for – where he was a star, but then played just seven times in the first team before being sold to Everton for just £15million.

If United are able to bring him back on a free, they’d not have the embarrassment of paying a huge sum for a former academy player they let go, as was the case with Paul Pogba.

Garner showed the Red Devils first hand his effectiveness as Everton beat them 1-0 on Monday night – the midfielder assisted the only goal of the game, while he also made three interceptions and one clearance, per SofaScore.

United could certainly do worse than bringing the 24-year-old back, particularly if it’s for no fee.

