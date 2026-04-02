Manchester United may have a neat way to reduce Sandro Tonali’s transfer fee this summer as a report reveals the Red Devils ‘refused’ a shock January proposal from Newcastle.

United are looking to sign at least one new midfielder this summer after failing to improve that area of the squad last year and with Casemiro set to depart the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of new midfielders to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed interest in Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, both of whom are also of interest to Manchester City.

READ: Tonali to Man Utd, Gordon to Liverpool as six Newcastle stars reassigned with PIF ‘open for business’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been English reports suggesting Tonali was only on United’s radar a year ago and that his price remains too high. But my information is that contact has taken place this year, in February and March. United reached out to Tonali’s camp again to be informed about his situation and to understand Newcastle’s price and conditions.

“Arsenal have also made calls to be informed, and Manchester City continue to admire Tonali too, although their top target remains Elliott Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

“As I said last month, City have placed Anderson at the top of their list. Tonali is also included because Bernardo Silva is leaving, so they could sign more than one midfielder.

“At the moment, United are not planning to pay anything crazy for Tonali. If the price is right, he is a serious option, but they will not overspend. The interest from both United and City in Tonali and Anderson is real, but still at an early stage.

“There are factors still to be settled:

The prices and wage requests

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And Pep Guardiola’s situation, which is stable for now but still to be monitored.

“So, both Manchester clubs admire the same two players, but there is still a long way to go before bids or agreements happen.”

And a report from Uruguayan outlet El Pais has offered United a possible means to reduce the fee for Tonali.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils ‘refused’ a January approach from Newcastle for Manuel Ugarte as the Magpies sought to sign the 24-year-old on loan.

Ugarte has been heavily linked with the Old Trafford exit having started just seven Premier League games this season and with United looking to find a buyer for the former Sporting and PSG man, Newcastle’s interest offers a neat and simple way to offset the cost of Tonali while getting an unwanted player out the door.

The report claims Atletico Madrid have also held interest in Ugarte, while Serie A pair Juventus and Napoli are also keeping tabs.