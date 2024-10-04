Man Utd add shock PL manager to ‘shortlist’ to replace Ten Hag as Ratcliffe flies in for Villa match

Man Utd could opt to replace Erik ten Hag with Fulham boss Marco Silva if they choose to sack the Dutchman, according to reports.

The Red Devils are 13th in the Premier League standings after six matches with Man Utd’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday potentially pivotal for Ten Hag’s chances of keeping his job.

Ten Hag was given a reprieve in the summer despite new Man Utd co-owners speaking to potential candidates to take over from the Dutchman.

Man Utd finished eighth in the Premier League last term but won the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City in an unexpected victory.

The Red Devils have started this season in similarly inconsistent fashion to last season with two wins, a draw and three defeats from their opening six matches.

But it is now four matches without a win in all competitions after their 3-3 draw against Porto in the Champions League on Thursday night, with the run including an awful display against Tottenham last weekend.

There have already been multiple links to different managers with Gareth Southgate, Eddie Howe, Max Allegri, Graham Potter and Simone Inzaghi all mooted.

And now Football Transfers insist that Fulham boss Silva has been added to INEOS ‘shortlist’ of managers who could replace Ten Hag if they choose to change.

On Football Transfers’ Transfer Podcast, journalist Duncan Castles said: “I think you have got to look at whether they go for someone who is experienced from inside the Premier League. Maybe some unexpected candidates might come to the fore.

“I’m thinking of someone, for example, like Marco Silva, who now has close to 200 Premier League games of experience and has obviously done a very strong job getting Fulham back into the Premier League and keeping them there quite comfortably and currently has them six in the Premier League.

“I know Silva does not see Fulham the final step in his career, and it has been very keen to the extent of turning down Champions League jobs and other countries at bigger clubs.

“I think it’s more than a coach. I think if you look at the squad now, it’s difficult to pick out players who are absolute elite quality – there are a lot of, still a lot of bad signings in there, mostly driven by Ten Hag; Antony is the prime example of that.

“I think this summer they had a window to change the direction of the squad it required at least medium-term planning and it required a clearance of players, which I think they achieved fairly well.”