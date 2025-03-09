Man Utd eye shock move for Championship player as Amorim ‘wants Red Devils star out now’

Andre Onana could be backed up by Aynsley Pears next season.

Man Utd could look to sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears in the summer transfer window amid Andre Onana rumours, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side are having a terrible time this season with the Red Devils currently 15th in the Premier League table after 27 matches ahead of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Things have got worse at Old Trafford since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout with Man Utd only winning five of their 16 Premier League matches since the Portuguese head coach arrived.

Onana has started every Premier League match this season for Man Utd with the Red Devils conceding 39 goals in 27 matches in the league this term.

The Cameroon international has made a number of brilliant saves this season but there have been reports that staff members are worried about his recent form.

One report in December even claimed that Amorim ‘wants him out now’ as Man Utd look for potential replacements ahead of the summer transfer window.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 All-time Man Utd, Arsenal Premier League combined XI: Ronaldo, Rooney over Bergkamp, Cantona

👉 Man Utd star ‘will leave’ Old Trafford in summer and ‘already has a new team’ lined up

👉 Man Utd sent major long-term ‘problem’ warning as Merson makes ‘best point of season’



And now The Sun claim that Man Utd could make a shock move for Blackburn Rovers stopper Pears in the summer as they look for a homegrown goalkeeper.

The Sun reports:

‘Manchester United are looking for a home-grown keeper to join their squad next season — with Blackburn’s Aynsley Pears on the shortlist. ‘Specialist scout Tony Coton has been watching the experienced Championship stopper. ‘Man Utd squad is worse than Tottenham despite £553million MORE in transfer spending in last decade, says Gary Neville

Pears, 26, was previously at Middlesbrough like dad Stephen, who ironically started his career at Old Trafford. ‘United want a seasoned pro to compete for Andre Onana’s No 1 slot, though realistically he would be a reserve and play in cup ties. ‘Turkey’s Altay Bayindir has been overlooked by both Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag, while Tom Heaton’s time may be up.’

Former Man Utd defender Gary Pallister has encouraged Onana to try and “dominate the box” if he wants to improve at Old Trafford.

Pallister said: “I don’t like goalkeepers that take a chance! I’m an old-school centre-half and a lot of them would be asking, ‘what’s the goalkeeper doing?’ if they saw Andre Onana do some of the stuff he does with the ball at his feet.

“That being said, he is comfortable on the ball, but I’d prefer my goalkeeper to stop the ball going into the back of the net first and foremost. If you’re bad with the ball at your feet in this day and age then you’re probably not going to survive in a Premier League side, but I’d still prefer my goalkeeper to dominate the box, be decisive and make good saves.”

On whether he’d prefer having David de Gea in the Man Utd side, Pallister replied: “I think David de Gea was released too early. I think he’s a very good goalkeeper, and I for one certainly wouldn’t have got rid of him.”