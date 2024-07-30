Man Utd make ‘shock U-turn’ on summer sale with flop ‘in line to start’; new ‘offer’ for 10-goal star

Scott McTominay and Casemiro have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd now look likely to keep hold of Brazil midfielder Casemiro this summer as Fulham push for Scott McTominay, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a good start to the summer transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS getting two signings over the line.

Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee has joined from Bologna and young French centre-back Leny Yoro has arrived from Ligue Un outfit Lille.

They have other irons in the fire as they look to sign a right-back, centre-back and defensive midfielder in the near future with Man Utd linked to Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt as they eye defenders and Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte as a potential new midfielder.

Man Utd are also concentrating on player sales as they look to recoup money to spend on new signings with Casemiro and McTominay both linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

And GiveMeSport claims that Casemiro is now ‘in line to start’ the Red Devils’ first match of the Premier League season against Fulham next month after a ‘shock U-turn’ over his future.

The Brazil international ‘has a strong chance of being included in the starting line-up for the Premier League opener against Fulham after boss Erik ten Hag has been unable to sanction his departure’.

GiveMeSport adds:

Manchester United have remained determined to sign Ugarte after ten Hag has pinpointed strengthening his options in front of the backline as a priority ahead of facing Fulham, GMS sources have been informed, but striking a deal with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG has been complicated and he is still at the Parc des Princes.

The report continues:

‘GMS sources have been told that the 32-year-old is expected to be included in Manchester United’s starting line-up when they head to San Diego to take on Real Betis during the next stage of their United States tour as ten Hag needs to ensure he is up to speed in case a summer switch does not come to fruition. ‘GMS sources have learned that Casemiro has not been the subject of a bid from the big-spending Saudi Pro League despite it being clear that he is on their shortlist of targets, resulting in Manchester United being forced into a major U-turn over his future when it initially seemed guaranteed that he would embark on a fresh challenge.’

And it could Scotland international McTominay – who scored ten goals in all competitions for Man Utd last season – that departs with Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth claiming that Fulham are preparing an “improved offer” for the midfielder.

Sheth told Sky Sports: “Fulham are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Scott McTominay once their deal for Emile Smith Rowe is wrapped up.

“McTominay’s future could dictate whether Manchester United bring in a midfielder. Fulham’s full focus in on the Smith Rowe deal after they agreed a deal in principle with Arsenal for the attacking midfielder.

“Man Utd continue to work on a number of deals in the meantime. They are in open dialogue with PSG over Manuel Ugarte and interested in Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

“Sofyan Amrabat is a player United are still considering signing independent of other deals.”