Man Utd finalise summer ‘shopping list’ with £197m trio to lead the ‘reconstruction process’

Man Utd have finalised their summer ‘shopping list’ with Ronald Araujo, Amadou Onana and Lautaro Martinez their three top targets, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change at Old Trafford after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club from the Glazers earlier this year.

Man Utd have been underwhelming on the pitch this season with Erik ten Hag struggling to get the performances and results he wanted out of his side.

That has led to rumours he could be sacked by Man Utd in the summer when Ratcliffe and INEOS decide on his future – but a lack of impressive alternatives seems likely to save his job with the Dutchman involved in planning for next season.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have already made changes elsewhere with Omar Berrada set to join from Man City in the summer as the club’s new CEO, while Jason Wilcox has arrived from Southampton as the Red Devils’ new technical director.

They are still desperate to bring in Dan Ashworth – who is currently on gardening leave – from Newcastle too but INEOS are struggling to agree a compensation package with the Geordies to allow him to become the new Man Utd sporting director.

Despite that, they are pushing ahead with their summer plans with Spanish publication Fichajes insisting that their ‘first shopping list for 2024/2025’ has been revealed.

It is understood that Man Utd will ‘once again throw everything out of the window to finally try to put together a competitive squad’ with Ratcliffe and his INEOS team ‘determined to compete for the Premier League title again’.

And Ten Hag has ‘identified three key players to boost Manchester United’s leap in quality in the 2024/2025 season’ with Barcelona defender Araujo, Everton midfielder Onana and Inter Milan striker Martinez, who have a combined worth of €230m (£197m) on Transfermarkt, set to become their top targets.

It is believed that those three players ‘would not only provide talent and experience, but also the winning mentality necessary to raise the team’s competitive level’ and moves for the trio would represent an ‘important step in the club’s reconstruction process’.

One player whose future at Man Utd is not decided is Jadon Sancho, who has been on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of this season, and Ten Hag has revealed that the club have met with the England international during his temporary spell away from Old Trafford.

Ten Hag said: “We are close in that process. We are visiting games, not only [Wednesday] – [I] will not say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jadon was performing. We had a visit with him, we talked with him, and we will keep going with this process.”