Pundit Chris Sutton has hit out at Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony, who has been branded a “show pony” after “letting Erik ten Hag down”.

Antony was picked out as one of Ten Hag’s biggest targets ahead of the 2022/23 season after he previously worked with the 24-year-old with Eredivisie giants Ajax.

“He’s let Erik ten Hag down…”

Ajax wanted to keep Antony and ended up pulling Man Utd‘s pants down over a transfer fee, with an initial fee of around £86m spent by the Premier League giants to sign the winger.

He has only been able to impress in flashes and has not come close to justifying the huge fee splashed out by Man Utd to sign him two years ago.

Antony scored just one goal and grabbed only one assist in his 29 Premier League appearances for Man Utd in 2023/24 and he is one player they should arguably be looking to get rid of.

Former Premier League striker Sutton has picked Antony as his ‘biggest flop’ of the 23/24 season as the “show pony” has “let down” his manager.

“[Antony] actually made me look value for money!” Sutton said when asked who his ‘biggest flop’ of the season is.

“For the outlay on him, in terms of goals and assists they just simply haven’t been there. He is a show pony. That’s what he is and I think he’s let Erik ten Hag down.”

Earlier this month, Brazil icon Rivaldo encouraged Antony to leave Man Utd as he is a “great player” and he’d thrive playing elsewhere.

“I still say Manchester United winger Antony is a great player. He’s already played in a World Cup for Brazil and he’s still young with plenty of football to play,” Rivaldo said.

“He’s currently at a club that’s been going through difficult times for a while now, so in my opinion leaving England could be good for him.

“Moving to a side in Spain, Germany or Italy could be fundamental for his progression now. With his skills and the football that he can play, I think that he would fit very well into any big team in Spain, for example.

“It could be good for him to go to a club where he can return to playing regularly and aim to get back into the Brazilian team. Who knows, maybe in 2026 he can play in another World Cup.”

