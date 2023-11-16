Man Utd set ‘sights’ on €30m Roma star as Ten Hag wants ‘reliable central defender’

Erik ten Hag is after a ‘reliable central defender’ in the January transfer window, and Roma star Gianluca Mancini has reportedly ‘entered the sights’ of Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled to recapture the form that saw them in the League Cup and finish third in Ten Hag’s debut season last term, with a 1-0 win over Luton the latest in a number of unvoncincing wins of late.

They’ve been hampered by injuries for much of the season, particularly in defence, and Il Romanista (via Sport Witness) claim the club is looking to ease pressure on Ten Hag by adding a new centre-back to his ranks.

Having fallen down the pecking order last season, Harry Maguire has returned to the starting lineup in recent games, but has not been ‘convincing for some time’ according to the report, which also highlights the long-term absence of Lisandro Martinez as a big issue.

Raphael Varane has had his own fitness concerns, but has lately been left out by Ten Hag for tactical reasons, with Victor Lindelof often starting in his place.

Mancini – who’s started every Serie A game under Jose Mourinho for Roma this season – has ‘entered the sights’ of United, who need a ‘reliable central defender’.

The 27-year-old – who’s just been called up by Luciano Spalletti to replace the injured Alessandro Bastoni for the upcoming Italy internationals – is said to have a ‘welcome profile’ around Old Trafford.

The report claims his valuation of €20m is an amount Manchester United can ‘easily dispose of’, though it’s thought Roma will be asking for ‘at least €10-15m more’.

Maguire was close to a move to West Ham in the summer, but decided to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place.

Despite many questioning that decision early in the season, the England international now finds himself back in the team and performing well.

Asked it feels like personal vindication for staying at United, Maguire said: “Of course.

“I played a few games last year, 16 or 17 starts, and I felt like I performed really well in the games I played in. I just didn’t play as many as I would have liked.

“On the other hand, Rapha (Varane) and Licha (Lisandro Martinez) were playing brilliantly and kept numerous clean sheets. I had to bide my time and be patient.

“I had two or three opportunities last season to get a run of games but I broke down with illness, I broke down with injuries twice, so I never got the rhythm and never got the run of games that I could prove myself to the manager.

“I have got that now, I am really enjoying my football and I really enjoy playing for this club.

“I was willing to stay and fight for my place and we have four, five top international centre-backs at this club and the competition for places is really high.”