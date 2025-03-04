Manchester United chiefs have been urged to sanction deals to sign Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap this summer.

The Red Devils are working with a limited budget and they will have to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for additions this summer.

Man Utd are already second in our Premier League net spend table and Patrick Dorgu was their only marquee signing in January, while Marcus Rashford and Antony left on loan.

A major squad overhaul is required at Old Trafford to boost Ruben Amorim, with his side sitting in the bottom half of our Premier League form table.

United are already linked with potential targets ahead of the summer, with one of their priorities likely the addition of a new striker.

Ipswich standout Delap has been mentioned as a target as the Englishman, who has ten goals and two assists in his 26 Premier League appearances this season. He is expected to leave Kieran McKenna’s side if/when they get relegated and Man City have a £40m buy-back clause.

Southampton starlet Dibling is also linked with Man Utd. The Premier League strugglers reportedly slapped a £55m asking price on their prized asset in January to ward off interest from rivals.

Ex-United player Paul Parker has explained why his former club should sign the two Premier League youngsters.

“100% Man United should look at Tyler Dibling and Liam Delap,” Parker said.

“For Delap, you have to look at what Man United need, and they need a striker who is hungry and wants to prove a point.

“His dad wasn’t anywhere near being the player his son is, so I am sure he is proud of where his son is and what he is doing.

“Delap has to choose a club where he is guaranteed game time and I am sure he is looking at Man United to give him that.”

On Dibling, he added: “For Dibling, he would be looking at the Man United midfield and think to himself: I am better than all of them. He can run with the ball, he can pass the ball and he can score goals. He runs beyond as well.”

Parker has also encouraged Delap and Dibling to snub rival interest to “become heroes” at Man Utd.

“Man United should be looking at both of them, but it is also about whether they are ambitious enough to go to Man United or if they want a move to clubs who are functioning a bit better, but maybe doesn’t have the same status,” Parker added.

“But if they want to make a name for themselves, make it at Manchester United, because it will be known everywhere.

“They have the chance to change something and become heroes, and that should mean something.”