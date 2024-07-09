Man Utd are set to ‘sign’ Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new midfielder over the summer as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe look to give Erik ten Hag the tools he needs to be successful next season.

Ten Hag kept his job despite Man Utd finishing eighth in the Premier League and the Red Devils have employed Dan Ashworth from Newcastle as their new sporting director to get the recruitment right this summer.

It now looks like a matter of time before Man Utd sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt as their recruitment drive begins.

Reports have also claimed they have submitted bids for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Lille’s Leny Yoro and Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte over the last couple of days.

Man Utd have now made two bids for Branthwaite with their latest £50m offer being turned down by the Toffees, while they have since had an offer of around €50m accepted for Yoro – but face competition from Real Madrid to tie up the deal.

And now they also have another deal in the pipeline, if reports out of Spain are to be believed, with Man Utd ready to ‘sign’ Barcelona midfielder Fermin for €30m.

The Spain international ‘has a proposal’ from Man Utd after establishing himself in the first team at Barcelona in 2023/24, contributing 11 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Man Utd are ready to ‘present a significant proposal’ as they attempt to persuade Barcelona president ‘Joan Laporta and Deco to open the doors for him’.

It is claimed that Fermin has ‘fallen in love with Erik Ten Hag’ and the Spanish midfielder ‘could be an unexpected sacrifice’ for Barcelona as they look to balance the books.

Despite wanting to stay at the Camp Nou, Fermin is ‘not ruling anything out’ especially if new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick decides to ‘not guarantee him continuity.’

The reports adds that ‘a farewell is feasible, as long as a series of requirements are met’ but €30m does feel cheap for a 21-year-old Spain international.

One player who could leave Man Utd in order to facilitate more incomings at Old Trafford is Jadon Sancho with La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto bringing an update on the winger’s future.

Moretto wrote on his Caught Offside column: ‘It’s true that Juventus are following Jadon Sancho, they want him. They are speaking with Manchester United and with his representatives. There are also other clubs in the Premier League and in Europe that want him.

‘In terms of Sancho himself, he is very open to a move to Juventus, but a lot will depend on an agreement being reached between the clubs, because negotiating with Manchester United is not easy, the costs in the Premier League are different compared to elsewhere.

‘The feeling I’m getting is that United would rather that he left on loan abroad, it’s an opinion rather than information, but the norm would be that United do not want to strengthen a rival in the Premier League.’