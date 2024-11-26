Signing of ‘new Lamine Yamal’ at Man Utd ‘not expected to be finalised until the summer’

Geovany Quenda could be Ruben Amorim's first signing as Man Utd head coach

Man Utd are expected to seal a €60m (£50m) move for Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils made five signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to give Erik ten Hag their full support after deciding to keep him on over the summer.

Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui all joined before the end of the summer market but they have yet to have the impact the Man Utd hierarchy and fans were hoping.

Ten Hag was sacked after winning just three of the Red Devils’ opening nine Premier League matches with Amorim replacing him at the beginning of November.

Man Utd interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy added another four points to their Premier League total before leaving the club last week.

And Amorim grabbed his first point in his first match in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday with an Omari Hutchinson strike cancelling out a second-minute opener from Marcus Rashford.

There has already been plenty of speculation over potential new signings at Old Trafford now Amorim has taken over with worries about how the Man Utd players will fit into his 3-4-3 formation.

Predictably, a number of his former Sporting Lisbon stars have been linked with a move to Man Utd ahead of the January transfer window.

There is unlikely to be a lot of money available for the Red Devils to bring in players mid-season but they have more chance of spending big in the summer.

And reports in Spain, referring to Quenda as the ‘new Lamine Yamal’, claim that Man Utd ‘signs him’ for €60m as the Red Devils look to ‘strengthen its squad’.

The report adds that Man Utd ‘appear to have found their next big thing’ and if a deal happens in January then Quenda ‘would finish the season in Portugal before moving to Old Trafford’.

New Red Devils boss Amorim ‘would be delighted to have one of his favourite pupils back’ after the 17-year-old became ‘a key player in his 3-4-3 formation’.

Man Utd are hoping that ‘the connection with Amorim could tip the balance’ in their favour ‘while the transfer is not expected to be finalised until the summer’.

The signing of Quenda would reaffirm the Red Devils’ ‘commitment to rejuvenating their squad and building a competitive team for the long term.’.

