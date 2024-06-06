Kyle Walker, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi could be on the move this summer.

Euro 2024 is just around the corner and we suspect these six England players will secure summer transfers once the tournament has concluded…

Eberechi Eze to Chelsea

Under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace emerged as the most exciting team in the Premier League during the run-in. Unfortunately for giddy Eagles supporters, they are bound to lose at least one of their best players this summer.

Thanks largely to the immense work done by sporting director Dougie Freedman, Palace have several £50m-plus talents on their books, with Eze, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Michael Olise all attracting interest from elsewhere.

Palace’s freakishly good end to the season was recognised as Eze, Guehi and Wharton made it into Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024.

Wharton’s meteoric rise since joining Palace from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers is unlikely to result in him leaving this summer, but exits are far more possible for his two teammates for club and country.

Eze somewhat harshly goes under the radar compared to Olise, but the 25-year-old freely expressed himself on Monday night against Bosnia to make his case to make the final 26-man squad ahead of the dropped James Maddison.

In terms of a transfer involving Eze, he could easily end up at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have mainly focused their sights on Olise in recent windows, but there are eight better-suited alternative moves out there for the Frenchman.

Chelsea have an unhealthy obsession with hoarding talented and young attacking midfielders and Eze could add some sparkle to their jewellery box. The signing of a top-class striker needs to be a priority for Todd Boehly, but the Palace midfielder would be an upgrade on some options already at the disposal of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Conor Gallagher to Aston Villa

Without the added context of FFP, Chelsea would be laughed out of town for considering selling homegrown hero Gallagher to a direct Premier League rival, especially with the player coming off comfortably his best season performance-wise for his boyhood club.

But in the era of PSR rules and pure profit sales, Gallagher’s summer exit has become a necessary evil this summer if they cannot agree terms with the player over a new long-term contract.

Gallagher’s situation resembles Mason Mount’s last season, with Chelsea prepared to cash in on an academy product and let them join a league rival as he enters the final year of his contract and his valuation declines.

With Chelsea reportedly under serious threat of a severe points deduction next season, Gallagher’s exit for a reported fee of £50m would go some way to balance the books before Boehly and his team of miscreants continue mindlessly spending money on untested players for the future.

If reports are to be believed, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are the leading clubs in the running to sign Gallagher.

Gallagher would go from hero to zero pretty quickly if he joined local rivals Spurs, while a switch to Aston Villa would at least enable him to keep stepping inside Stamford Bridge. Unai Emery is rapidly building something special at Villa Park and the Champions League factor adds to their case.

Marc Guehi to Manchester United

A Man Utd ‘triple raid’ on Crystal Palace for Guehi, Eze and Olise? That does sound too good to be true.

While United’s chances of landing all three players are pretty slim, their supposed team of best recruiters in the land are at least right to have their eyes on Palace, because they are doing plenty of things right.

As for Man Utd, a big rebuild is required this summer with upgrades needed in various positions. While the left-back department is in drastic need of being addressed, the addition of a centre-back or two must also be among their leading priorities.

Guehi has managed to establish himself as one of Southgate’s leading back-ups at centre-back for the Euros and would surely start if John Stones and/or Harry Maguire picked up an injury.

The 23-year-old has three years as a Premier League regular and his performances alongside Joachim Andersen prove – with the benefit of hindsight – that Chelsea perhaps let him leave too soon.

Chelsea’s loss will be another team’s gain as Guehi is well-placed to join a Big Six club ahead of next season. He has yet to usurp Maguire in the England pecking order, but he would do so rather swiftly if he headed to Man Utd this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale to Newcastle United

Poor Ramsdale. It’s been hard not to feel sorry for the goalkeeper this season after Mikel Arteta and Edu unceremoniously replaced him with David Raya last summer.

Ramsdale had more than his fair share of doubters after joining Arsenal from Sheffield United for £30m in 2021, but the 26-year-old emphatically silenced his naysayers and barely put a foot wrong in his two seasons as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper.

But alas, football at the elite level is a cut-throat business and Arteta has shown on numerous occasions that he is willing to make the tough decisions to bridge the gap between Arsenal and Premier League champions Man City.

Did Ramsdale deserve to be replaced? Probably not. But Raya (after overcoming a shaky start) has justified Arteta’s decision and there is now no way back for the Englishman at the Emirates.

The good thing for the Arsenal benchwarmer is that his form in recent seasons means he won’t be short of suitors this summer. For us, Newcastle United feels like a nice fit for Ramsdale.

His infectious personality would be lapped up by their supporters and the Magpies would get plenty of mileage out of him as a long-term successor to 32-year-old Nick Pope.

Ivan Toney to Tottenham Hotspur

The striker market is shaping up to be interesting this summer as most of the Premier League and European elite seem to be in the market for a new forward.

One such club will not be Bayern Munich as they have the luxury of calling upon Harry Kane, but the England striker’s former club has yet to replace him.

Spurs were mocked last summer for spending £47m of the initial £86m earned through selling Kane on winger Brennan Johnson instead of a natural replacement.

But the ex-Nottm Forest man grew into the season and eventually proved to be a valuable addition (despite failing to crack the top ten of Fabio Paratici-era signings). Ange Postecoglou’s versatile attackers delivered to varying degrees so they coped without Kane to finish fifth in the Premier League even after enduring a torrid run-in.

Postecoglou’s side managed to get by without a natural striker in his first season, but it will inevitably be a mission of their club hierarchy to sign a forward this summer.

Toney’s underwhelming run-in form has reportedly left Spurs leading the way for the £40m striker and they’d be hard-pressed to find a better-equipped Kane replacement for a similarly modest fee.

Kyle Walker to Al-Ahli

Last summer, Walker to Bayern Munich looked like a dead cert until he pulled a U-turn and penned a new Man City contract.

Deciding against joining Kane in Germany ended up being a sensible call given the trajectories of each club, with City captain Walker playing a vital role *once again* as Pep Guardiola’s side clinched another Premier League title.

The 34-year-old is showcasing incredible staying power as he is showing no signs of losing his pace as he gradually nears the end of his career.

Walker is under contract at Man City until 2026 and at this stage, you’d be foolish to suggest he won’t cut it with the Premier League champions for another two years.

But England’s go-to right-back has had a lot to deal with off the pitch this season and he has reportedly ‘spoken’ to an ex-teammate – Al-Ahli’s Riyad Mahrez – about joining the Saudi Pro League.

Having achieved everything there is to achieve at club level, we could see Walker opting for a new adventure (e.g. taking millions from the Saudi Pro League and laughing his way to the bank).

