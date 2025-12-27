Man Utd told to sign ‘man possessed’ from Chelsea in surprise January transfer

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has been told to revive his Premier League career in January with Man Utd possibly the best transfer option.

Sterling has not played football in over seven months with his last minutes coming while on loan at Arsenal against Southampton in May.

After the former England international failed to secure a move away from Chelsea in the summer, Enzo Maresca decided not to include him in his squad for the Premier League.

Sterling is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in January as he looks to revive his career and former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders reckons he can still play for a top club.

Saunders told talkSPORT: “He’s 31, he should be at the height of his powers, at the height of his career. That’s when you’re at your prime.

“He’s training on his own at Chelsea, is he? I don’t even know where he is now. He went to Arsenal and didn’t play many games, which is fair enough with the players they’ve got.

READ: Every Prem club’s worst mistake in 2025: Gyokeres to Arsenal, Guehi transfer, Glasner exit, Frank to Spurs

“But if I were a club now, any team in the Premier League, I would sign Raheem Sterling.

“If you haven’t got to pay a fee for him, and you can get his wages sort of halved or whatever, or they pay most of his wages to give you a really good deal, he is definitely good enough to play in the Premier League.”

When asked whether he could see Sterling taking a pay cut to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge, Saunders replied: “Well, from what I know of him, apparently he loves football, he trains like a man possessed every day, he stays out afterwards trying to improve.

“He’s always been like that since he was at Liverpool as a kid. When he was young at Liverpool, all the youth team coaches that worked with him, I know them all, said he’s a great lad. He will be now.

“He will be on the floor that he’s not playing football. And someone needs to get him out of there and get him playing before it’s too late.

“At 35 it’s all over, mate. Get out there and play football.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Manchester United make hard work of putting in the hard work, but Amorim nails it this time

* Man Utd January transfer ‘off’ for one reason as three Red Devils stars ‘could quit’ next year

* Man Utd boss Amorim explains ‘shocking’ Casemiro substitution in win over Newcastle

Saunders dropped in Man Utd as a possible side he could join in January, he continued: “If you’re looking to strengthen your team, I mean, he could play anywhere, couldn’t he? He could play for Man United.

“When he’s at his peak, he could get in Liverpool’s team, obviously, he played for them.

“But I would say Man United, Spurs, he could get in any of the teams that are just below the top, trying to win the league.

“The teams that are trying to win the league, he could get in their squads.”