Manchester United have reportedly made Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez their ‘top target’ and their chances of signing him have ‘significantly increased’.

The Red Devils were busy in the summer, spending around £185m on new signings. They recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Heading into the summer, one of United’s priorities was to sign a new left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia missed most of last season due to injury.

The defensive duo have yet to feature this season as their struggles continue. Mazraoui has settled in seamlessly and performed well at right-back, while Diogo Dalot has also done a good job as he’s covered at left-back.

Still, Erik ten Hag‘s side could do with signing another left-back as they cannot rely on Shaw or Malacia and Gutierrez has emerged as a potential option.

The former Real Madrid academy product left the Spanish giants in 2022 as he joined La Liga rivals Girona.

The 23-year-old has developed superbly in recent seasons as he’s made 88 appearances for Girona across all competitions.

Gutierrez’s performances have not gone unnoticed. He’s on Man Utd’s radar, and according to Football Transfers, he’s been made their ‘top target’.

It is said that Man Utd’s ‘pursuit of Gutierrez has gained momentum’ as Real Madrid are ‘looking closer’ to signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

It is also claimed that United’s chances of signing Gutierrez have ‘significantly increased’ and INEOS have ‘made him a key target’. This is despite Real Madrid benefitting from three ‘clauses’. The report adds.

‘The club’s interest in the Spaniard is further fueled by Real Madrid’s focus on Davies, which would leave the door open for United to strike a deal for Gutierrez. The Spanish giants have a buyback clause for the defender, allowing them to re-sign him for €8–9 million in 2024 or 2025. ‘Additionally, Real Madrid posses the right of first refusal, meaning they can match any offer made by another club. To complicate matters further, the La Liga powerhouse retains a 50% sell-on clause, ensuring they would benefit financially from any potential sale.’

‘Gutierrez currently has a release clause of €35m in his contract with Girona, which runs until 2027. The former Real Madrid academy product left the Bernabeu in 2022 in search of first-team opportunities, signing a five-year deal with Girona. ‘Despite Real Madrid’s ties to his future, Manchester United are confident that the door is open for them to secure the talented left-back in the upcoming transfer windows.’

Man Utd could boost their winter budget by offloading one or two players and a report in Spain claims they have already ‘set their exit price’ for Antony, who has barely played this season.