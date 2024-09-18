Man Utd signing slammed for doing ‘nothing’ in ‘waste of money’ Ten Hag transfer

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan insists that Antony has been a “waste of money” and done “nothing” since signing for Man Utd.

The Red Devils have made numerous mistakes in the transfer market over the last decade since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

So far Antony is going to go down as one of the worst with Erik ten Hag bringing him to Man Utd from Ajax in a deal worth a reported £85m in the summer of 2022.

The Brazil international has contributed just five goals and three assists in 55 Premier League appearances since arriving from the Eredivisie.

And Jordan has accused the Man Utd winger of doing “nothing” at Old Trafford and that Ten Hag must answer why the Brazilian has been a complete “waste of money”.

Ex-Crystal Palace chairman Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Of course there is a pressure and of course there is an expectation because if you spend big money on players, naturally you expect big outcomes.

“If a £25m footballer doesn’t succeed there’s less noise around it. In this instance, with Antony, at £25m he would have been a bad buy because he’s been poor and everything about him has been poor.

“He’s brought nothing. What has he brought to Manchester United beside headlines? Certainly nothing on the football field.

“So at £25m you would be saying it’s a waste of money, at £85m you’ve got to look at the manager and ask why he bought him, especially as he knew him.”

Antony scored against Barnsley in a 7-0 win in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night after Marcus Rashford handed him the opportunity to score from a spot-kick.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag praised Antony for his performance against Barnsley and insists he will consider the Brazilian for a start against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ten Hag said: “He fought for his place. First of all, he earned it [in] training and, today, on the pitch, he showed he is with us and he wants to fight for his place.

“He had some good actions. He showed he can deal with this, with the pressure, and I think that’s a good sign.”

Ally McCoist reckons Alejandro Garnacho – who scored a brace against Barnsley – is the “best of an average bunch” of wingers.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “Let’s be honest about it, he [Antony] has far from set the place on fire. I have got to say, Garnacho is the one for me in the wide positions has been the best of an average bunch.

“You look at [Marcus] Rashford on the other side as well, I know he scored at the weekend, his form has not been great.

“I think Garnacho has been the best of an average bunch.”