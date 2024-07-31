Manchester United are reportedly set to win the race to sign ex-Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer ahead of several Premier League rivals.

The Red Devils have been active during this summer’s transfer window as they have already spent around £90m to sign Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee from Lille and Bologna respectively.

Man Utd to sign Rabiot?

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team are currently working to offload several unwanted talents to raise funds for further signings, with the addition of a centre-back, right-back and centre-midfielder among their priorities.

In recent years, Man Utd have been heavily linked with France international Rabiot, who is available on a free transfer after departing Serie A giants Juventus.

Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been mooted as potential destinations for Rabiot this summer as he is understood to have his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

However, it has emerged that Man Utd are ‘leading the race’ to sign Rabiot, with the Premier League giants currently ‘working to reach an agreement’ with the free agent.

This is according to Caught Offside, who claims Man Utd have ‘held talks’ with Rabiot and they are ‘optimistic that an agreement can be struck soon’. The report explains.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd have held talks with Rabiot and his mother, who represents him, though other clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Galatasaray have also made approaches of their own. ‘It is increasingly felt, however, that United are leading the race for Rabiot’s signature, with talks heading in a positive direction and with all parties now optimistic that an agreement can be struck soon. ‘Rabiot has long been keen to play in the Premier League and United are working to negotiate a contract for the Frenchman worth around €8-9m a year, as well as a signing on bonus.’

‘Given that United struggled last season after the indifferent displays of the likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay, it makes sense that Rabiot has been identified as a low-cost signing to bolster their ranks in that area of the pitch. ‘Alternatively, Youssouf Fofana is also a player that United have been following very carefully, and he could emerge as an alternative to Rabiot if that deal doesn’t work out.’

Man Utd are also working to sign Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. German journalist Florian Plettenberg provided an update on their pursuit of the centre-back and right-back on Wednesday morning.

He tweeted: “Matthijs de Ligt will not be on board today when FC Bayern departs for Seoul/South Korea at 4:30 PM. As reported, he is set to return to Bayern on August 2.

“Noussair Mazraoui, on the other hand, is supposed to accompany the team on their trip.

“FC Bayern remain in contact with Manchester United to find an agreement, ideally for both players.”

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile has revealed that Man Utd are set to sign former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin, who has ‘accepted’ their proposal after ‘turning down higher bids’ from Germany.