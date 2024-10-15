‘Slow’ Man Utd summer signing told to leave already after ‘crazy’ Ratcliffe transfer

Paolo Di Canio thinks Joshua Zirkzee and Manchester United would benefit from the Dutch striker being loaned out to Juventus.

Zirkzee joined the Red Devils from Italian side Bologna in the summer after helping them qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

The 23-year-old had a £34million release clause in his contract but Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly agreed to pay a higher amount with more favourable payment terms.

The Netherlands international scored on his Man Utd debut against Fulham, netting the only goal of the game on matchday one in the Premier League.

He then cost his new team another positive result against Brighton by kneeing in Alejandro Garnacho’s goal bound shot from an offside position.

Zirkzee’s only goal for Erik ten Hag’s side came against the Cottagers and he has found it very difficult to adapt to the Premier League.

‘Slow’ Zirkzee should leave Man Utd on loan – Di Canio

West Ham United legend Di Canio thinks Zirkzee is “too slow” for English football and believes the youngster is a fine all-around player but not someone who will grab you 25 goals in a season.

Di Canio also criticised Man Utd’s transfer business in recent years and thinks Zirkzee could benefit from a loan away from the club.

“I would loan Zirkzee from Manchester United,” he said.

“They’ve been making crazy choices for several years and none of them are working, not even Zirkzee who’s a bit too slow for the Premier League.

“Perhaps he’ll prove me wrong with goals and great performances, but in England, they attack you straight away and whistle 30 per cent fewer fouls.

“In Italy, we saw his impact on Bologna. In the end, amidst the confusion at United, they could even loan him out. They already have [Rasmus] Hojlund, and then there’s [Marcus] Rashford who can play as a striker.

“He’d be the perfect profile for Juventus, also because it would allow Motta to have a striker with different characteristics to [Dusan] Vlahovic.

“Zirkzee isn’t a devastating scorer, he’s not someone who can score 25 goals, but he helps others play well.”

Lazio president slams ex-Man Utd forward Greenwood after failed transfer

Meanwhile, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has branded former Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood a “mercenary” after he snubbed the Italian club to join Marseille in the summer transfer window.

“He is absolutely not a regret, someone who does not accept coming to Lazio cannot be a regret,” Lotito said.

“He is happy at Marseille, he made a choice and that is fine. We do not accept mercenaries, we only want those who choose Lazio. We have had enough mercenaries.”

This is not the first time Lotito has publicly mentioned Greenwood, claiming before his switch to Marseille that his attention had turned to a player “10 times” better after failing to land him.

“Last year we were 20 minutes late due to a mismatch between the markets in Italy and England and so he fell through,” he said.

“I had signed Greenwood last year but you didn’t even know who he was. He fell through due to a mismatch of an hour between the two markets and the facts proved me right because he then did well.

“But it’s not just Greenwood, there are also other players that you don’t even know. If I told you a name, which I won’t tell you because I want to keep you curious, that is worth 10 times Greenwood.”