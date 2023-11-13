Silvestre selects Man Utd POTY so far as he claims ‘very emotional’ flop ‘needs more time’

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre reckons Antony “needs more time” to show his true ability at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been putting in underwhelming performances for most of the season but they somehow find themselves as the Premier League’s form team over the past five matches, while they are only seven points off leaders Manchester City.

Man Utd lost to Copenhagen 4-3 in the Champions League in midweek to leave their last-16 qualification hopes dangling by a thread but they bounced back with a narrow 1-0 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

One of Erik ten Hag’s major concerns is their goalscoring with Man Utd only managing to bag 13 goals in 12 Premier League matches, the lowest in the top half.

Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 goals in all competitions last term, only has one goal so far and Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Anthony Martial and others are struggling to help out.

Antony, in particular, has come in for criticism with the Brazil international yet to contribute a goal or an assist in 12 matches this season.

“I would give Antony more time because I think the off-the-pitch matters have influenced his performances. You can tell he’s very emotional.

“When he first came, he scored a few goals. I think he has the ability. It’s not a question of that. He has to get back to business, so I think he needs more time.”

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has four goals and three assists in all competitions this term but he has been criticised for his lack of leadership in difficult situations.

On Fernandes as captain, Silvestre added: “Bruno needs to lead Manchester United to success to be recognised but he won’t be able to do it alone. He’s playing his role and most of the time he’s playing well.

“The goal came from his quality but also his heart and his rage to fight against United’s struggles. It’s what you want to see from your captain and your offensive player.

“It’s a tough ride for United at the moment so he needs to carry on but not put too much pressure on himself.”

We are only 12 games into the Premier League season but Silvestre has picked out Fernandes and Victor Lindelof as the Red Devils’ two standout performers this term.

Silvestre continued: “It’s between Bruno Fernandes and Lindelof. He’s scored goals and has a big influence.

“Lindelof has shown resilience and versatility. He’s gotten better this season. There’s not much to choose from.

“The team is conceding and not scoring.”