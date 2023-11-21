Silvestre warns Man Utd against signing ‘a second’ Fernandes as he recommends three transfers

Mikael Silvestre claims Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann “would be a second” Bruno Fernandes or Christian Eriksen at Manchester United.

A number of pundits and former players have urged the Red Devils to sign a proven goalscorer in the January transfer window with Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund struggling in the Premier League.

There have been some reports claiming that Man Utd are prepared to treble Griezmann’s wages in order to tempt him away from Spain with the France international’s contract including an attractive €22m release clause.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has called Griezmann’s rumoured transfer to Old Trafford as “absolutely impossible” and now former Man Utd defender Silvestre insists a deal wouldn’t “make any sense” for the Premier League club.

Silvestre told bettingexpert.com: “It’s never too late for a player to make a big move, but I think Antoine Griezmann would be a second Bruno Fernandes or Eriksen, as Griezmann doesn’t play as a forward anymore.

“He has been playing deeper recently, so it doesn’t make any sense for Man United to add him to the squad.

READ MORE: Man Utd winger inevitably tops list of 10 Premier League players in urgent need of a January move

“Man United has enough quality in that position, so this wouldn’t be the first move they would make. I don’t think such a move would make sense.”

On rumours linking Monaco and France midfielder Youssouf Fofana to Man Utd, Silvestre added: “Every club could have moved for Youssouf Fofana early in the summer. I know he was available as he has two years left on his contract.

“He could have been a potential midfielder for Man Utd then. He has a bit more physical presence than Fred had for instance, but the club decided to sign Amrabat instead of Fofana. We know it was a reaction to the early start of the season.

“Fofana is ticking a lot of boxes to play as a defensive midfielder for a Premier League team and Man United could definitely be his next move, for sure.”

Jean-Clair Todibo and Khephren Thuram both play for Nice – who are owned by incoming Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe – and Silvestre reckons the duo would make good signings at Old Trafford.

Silvestre continued: “Thuram and Todibo definitely have the level to play for Man Utd. And I’m sure they’re on the radar and they will be scrutinised.

“They will probably be put forward because it will be an easy and sensible transition and will make sense for INEOS to get the best scouting reports on these two players specifically.

“They’re quality players. Both French internationals. Todibo is having a very good season. Khephren Thuram, a little bit less this season compared to last but still a quality midfielder.”