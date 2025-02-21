Man Utd: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘would struggle to have an impact on this group of players’

Legendary Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson “would struggle to have an impact on this group of players”, according to former Red Devils striker Louis Saha.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October, despite giving him a contract extension in the summer after winning the FA Cup, before appointing Ruben Amorim to succeed the Dutchman.

However, things performances and results have got even worse under Amorim with Man Utd winning just four of their 14 Premier League matches under the Portuguese head coach.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League table with Amorim desperately needing support from the owners to oversee a major overhaul of players in the summer transfer window.

And former Man Utd striker Saha insists that even Ferguson would struggle to get a tune out of Amorim’s current squad.

Saha told Best Betting Sites: “How would Alex Ferguson turn things around? I think that this is a very good question. Fergie could get the most of his players with direct communication, but he was working in a different era.

“I can sense that in some situations in the last few years, the mentality was not the same as we had. Things that sit outside the football pitch are so important now – Sir Alex Ferguson would have struggled with that and he would struggle to have an impact on this group of players because some of these guys don’t have the right attitude or mentality.

“He would have said, in terms of mentality, I’m here to guide these players in terms of being courageous, being positive and being able to show that they are able to take risks.

“He would have called on his leaders to address individuals, to set standards and show leadership.

“This United squad is not as equipped as we were, so it’s difficult. Sir Alex would never have encountered a dressing room like this one and he would have never found himself in this situation because he was a winner who built winning teams.

“I understand why legends like Gary Neville are frustrated. We have made too many mistakes over the last decade, we’ve taken our eye off the ball and have been thinking that we are like a business.

“We didn’t have these problems, so it’s really hard for me to say Sir Alex Ferguson would have done this and that.

“He’s been humble in the past, changing coaches when he needed to adapt. When he was competing with Mourinho, he changed the way we approached the game to compete and be at this level.

“There are things that he changed in terms of style, but he always wanted to be aligned with the fans’ demands. We have to play forward; we have to play with a high tempo.

“I see sometimes that the team is playing with a tempo that’s too comfortable. I don’t understand it.

“So I would push up the tempo, but not at this moment in time, because the squad is not big enough. You can’t ask the boys we have to do that just yet because we will end up with more injuries.”

